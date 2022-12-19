Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Kingman Supports Water Resources Director Decision
The City of Kingman supports the recent Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s decision to designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said, “After years of research regarding the impacts of the rapid proliferation of industrial agriculture...
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
Large-scale farming is now restricted in part of western Arizona in a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres of land there during the past five years can't. It's the first such designation in Arizona in four decades — highlighting a struggle across the U.S. West for reliable water supplies and growing tensions between agriculture, municipal and residential use. Elected officials supported the designation. Farmers did not.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event
Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Spring murder trial set for Childs￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The 2005 murder of a Canadian who was visiting Lake Havasu City will be the focus of a trial scheduled next spring in Kingman. Mohave County Superior Judge Derek Carlisle has set an April 24, 2023 start date for the trial of Stacy Childs, 60, Santa Cruz, California.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
12news.com
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
riverscenemagazine.com
RiverScene Magazine Announces Winners for Lights of Havasu Contest
RiverScene Magazine announced the Lights of Havasu contest Wednesday. The London Bridge Resort, as well as Human Bean, Serenity Assisted Living, Gems Assisted Living, and The Dixie Belle, donated prizes to the winners. There were 52 Lake Havasu homes and two businesses entered in the competition and are listed on the Lights of Havasu map.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Mohave Daily News
Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect
KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
thestandardnewspaper.online
All persons should be equal and accepted
To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
Comments / 0