Kingman, AZ

SignalsAZ

Kingman Supports Water Resources Director Decision

The City of Kingman supports the recent Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s decision to designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said, “After years of research regarding the impacts of the rapid proliferation of industrial agriculture...
KINGMAN, AZ
8 News Now

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

KINGMAN, AZ
kjzz.org

Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Spring murder trial set for Childs￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The 2005 murder of a Canadian who was visiting Lake Havasu City will be the focus of a trial scheduled next spring in Kingman. Mohave County Superior Judge Derek Carlisle has set an April 24, 2023 start date for the trial of Stacy Childs, 60, Santa Cruz, California.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
KINGMAN, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

RiverScene Magazine Announces Winners for Lights of Havasu Contest

RiverScene Magazine announced the Lights of Havasu contest Wednesday. The London Bridge Resort, as well as Human Bean, Serenity Assisted Living, Gems Assisted Living, and The Dixie Belle, donated prizes to the winners. There were 52 Lake Havasu homes and two businesses entered in the competition and are listed on the Lights of Havasu map.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect

KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

All persons should be equal and accepted

To the City of Kingman and surrounding communities,. Grace and peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,. Recently we have been bombarded by news that a political figure has been very vocal with his opinions regarding Adolph Hitler, the Nazis, and people of Jewish descent. This political figure has praised the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, has promoted Neo-Nazism and has been vocal in his hatred and disdain for the Jewish people.
KINGMAN, AZ

