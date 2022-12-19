ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

How did President Zelensky get to Washington?

The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
WXYZ

FTX founder agrees in court to extradition, will to fly to US

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, said in court in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited back to the United States to face charges related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried was set to leave court and head to "Odyssey Aviation" to return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy