ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blZfr_0jo6gAEB00

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station to give a statement about the incident.

He posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s statement said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegation.

McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015

BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
HAWAII STATE
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Compton

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino

An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Federal judge rules in favor of man whose head was smashed against ground by Pasadena PD

PASADENA, Calif. - A federal judge ruled in favor of a man who was seen getting his head smashed against the ground by police in Pasadena. Back in 2017, Chris Ballew was pulled over by Pasadena Police Department officers over what Ballew's attorney says was over the car's tinted windows. The traffic stop took a violent and graphic turn as Ballew and two Pasadena PD gang unit officers Lerry Esparza and Zachary Lujan got into a violent struggle.
PASADENA, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs

Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far

A Riverside County mother is demanding justice after she was attacked with her baby. The case is one of more than 1,000 countywide that have been dismissed by Riverside County Superior Court judges because there were no courtrooms available. Clarissa Guevara is caught on grainy surveillance video being attacked with her 1-year-old daughter in her The post Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy