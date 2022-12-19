ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 131: Robert Saleh’s Clock Mismanagement Dooms Jets

By Jake Brown
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Call. A. Timeout.

Me and everyone watching yelled those three words during the final 1:49 of the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Lions. Robert Saleh went 90 seconds before using the first of his three timeouts. Combine that with a missed 58-yard field goal, a defensive breakdown on a 51-yard TD by a guy named Brock Wright, a boneheaded Zach Wilson interception and a punt return for a touchdown and you get a gut-wrenching December loss.

To react to the defeat at MetLife Stadium and discuss whether the Jets can make the playoffs, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:
  • SALEH CLOCK MANAGEMENT: Why did Saleh not use the timeouts earlier than he did? He waited until 19 seconds left in the game to use his first timeout. It took 90 seconds for Saleh to finally call a timeout. He completely messed it up. Coz explains that the Jets did not want to use a timeout after the Garrett Wilson catch because they wanted to avoid a potential review from the booth. How big was the poor clock management there? We play Coz’s question and Saleh’s answer and why his answer there did not make a whole lot of sense.
  • DEFENSIVE BREAKDOWN: What happened on the Brock Wright 51-yard game-winning touchdown? That cannot happen. They did not sack Jared Goff once and did not force a turnover. They essentially only gave up 10 points on defense, but did not make a major impact on Sunday.
  • JETS’ PLAYOFF HOPES: Jets need to win the final three games to make the playoffs. If they win all three and the Dolphins lose one game, the Jets are in. Will Mike White return soon? Coz believes he will start in Seattle next week, but miss Thursday’s game.
  • RUN GAME: Jets are not running the ball with any success. The offensive line is struggling and injuries are catching up with them. Michael Carter did not touch the ball until the second half. He needs to get more involved earlier. Bam Knight was not effective. They need more end arounds to Elijah Moore and some creativity in running play calls.
  • JAGUARS @ JETS PREVIEW: Jaguars are coming in hot. Coz thinks they will beat the Jets Thursday. I think the Jets can scratch out a win because they are in desperation mode. If they lose, their playoff hopes are done.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg4JhlFzYlE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Catch up on all episodes of “ Gang’s All Here ,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of “Gang’s All Here” drop Monday and Thursdays.

