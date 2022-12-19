Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum
Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
Styles P Says 21 Savage Is Not a Lyricist, Thinks Drake Needs to Tell Him to Chill
21 Savage's Nas comments remain a hot topic hip-hop, despite the two rappers already burying the hatch. Most recently, Styles P weighed in, saying the Atlanta rapper is not a lyricist and Drake should have checked him. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), The Lox member was a guest on Math Hoffa's...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
iheart.com
December 8 In Hip-Hop History: Nicki Minaj Is Born
Barbz across the world are rejoicing as their queen Nicki Minaj celebrates her 40th trip around the sun. On December 8, 1982, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty was born in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to parents Robert and Carol Maraj. At the age of five, her mother moved her and her family from the island nation in the Caribbean to Southside Jamaica Queens. Although she initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine, Minaj later gained aspirations to become an actress. While she worked on her acting career, she also discovered her love for music.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’
Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album
Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T. On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.
Jay-Z Was ‘Worried’ About His Own Career After Hearing The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Life After Death’ Demos
Jay-Z was good friends with The Notorious B.I.G., but acknowledged how great of a rapper — and how incredible of his album 'Life After Death' — was.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
HipHopDX.com
Mary J. Blige Announces New BET Talk Show 'The Wine Down'
Mary J. Blige just landed a new deal with BET and first up on the slate is a talk show titled The Wine Down. According to a Deadline report on Tuesday (December 20), The Wine Down will feature Mary having “raw, provocative, insightful and real” conversations with “the hottest, most outspoken” celebs in their respective fields over wine. She’ll also executive produce.
HipHopDX.com
Stream SZA's New Album 'SOS' Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s new album SOS is finally here — check it out below. Released on Friday (December 9), the eagerly anticipated project clocks in at a sprawling 23 tracks and boasts guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as uncredited vocals from Lizzo.
