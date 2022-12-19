ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea's record-setting missile tests are showing off weapons it has tried to keep hidden for decades

By Michael Peck
 3 days ago

A missile is launched out of a North Korea lake in a photo released on October 10.

KCNA via REUTERS

  • In October, North Korea claimed that it had launched an underwater ballistic missile from a lake.
  • It may have been a stunt, but it reflects Pyongyang's long history of subterranean activity.
  • That underground focus is meant to hide North Korea's military advances from the US and its allies.

North Korea's recent missile tests could have borrowed from the plot of a James Bond film.

In October, North Korea claimed that it had launched an underwater ballistic missile from a lake. Photos released by North Korea appeared to show a missile rising from a lake or reservoir .

State media reported that North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was personally supervising a series of missile tests, including of a missile reportedly launched from an inland body of water in the northwestern part of the country.

The utility of an underwater-launched ICBM is questionable, but whether it was a test of an actual technology or a propaganda stunt, it is the latest in North Korea's long obsession with hiding its weapons underground — or, in this case, under water.

Bruce Bennett, an expert on North Korea at the RAND Corporation think tank, believes that rather some kind of underwater missile silo, Pyongyang might actually have used a barge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aly7O_0jo6flej00
A missile launch from a North Korean lake in a photo released on October 10.

KCNA via REUTERS

"For a long time, North Korea has had a barge used for ballistic-missile test launches at sea when an appropriate submarine was not available and the North wanted to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile," Bennett told Insider. "While we do not know for sure what the North did to launch a missile from a lake, I suspect that they built a similar barge and used it for the lake launch."

An underwater missile launcher in an inland lake does offer advantages. It would complicate planning for any US and South Korean strike. The exact location of the launcher must be pinpointed and then the attacker "would need a warhead that could penetrate through the atmosphere and then into the water, which would be another difficult task," Bennett said.

But the challenges of building an underwater missile base "would be a difficult and costly effort," Bennett added. North Korea would have to build the site and a launcher and send a ship to lower the missile into it, all without being detected.

Maintenance would also be a nightmare. "The North would need to be able to make electrical and communications connections in the water and maintain the missile in the water, unless the North developed some procedure for pumping the silo dry," Bennett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieqC5_0jo6flej00
The entrance to an "intrusion tunnel" under the DMZ between South and North Korea in September 2006.

ERIC WISHART/AFP via Getty Images

Underwater missile sites may be a boondoggle and may not exist outside of North Korean propaganda, but Pyongyang has a history of underground projects, from subterranean factories for building missiles and nuclear bombs to tunnels under the Demilitarized Zone wide enough to send tanks to pop up behind South Korean lines.

The North Koreans have good reason for turning into moles. During the Korean War, UN forces used airpower to relentlessly pound North Korean troops, emplacements, and supply lines.

Should war erupt today, US and South Korean forces would hammer the North with precision-guided munitions, including huge bunker-buster bombs. While the North does have an enormous, if old, arsenal of Cold War-era artillery and tanks, it can't win a straight-up firepower battle with its much more technologically advanced foes.

But what North Korea can do is dig … and dig.

Its artillery is concealed in caves, from which it emerges to fire and then ducks back under cover. Its ballistic missiles, perhaps armed with nuclear warheads, are protected inside mountain tunnels from which their mobile launchers can roll out and fire. Its nuclear weapons development and test sites are shielded behind thick rock .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJEt4_0jo6flej00
A North Korean soldier outside a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May 2018.

News1-Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images

Add in tunnels for troops and civil defense and the nation of North Korea seems to be one big underground facility, or UGF, as the Pentagon calls them.

Their size and sophistication range from small tunnels only large enough for people or a few vehicles to large, complex UGFs for command and control, missiles, and other strategic assets, according to the US Defense Intelligence Agency's 2021 report on North Korean military power.

Bennett suspects Pyongyang is bluffing about underwater missile bases: "We know from the past that the North will occasionally falsely claim some new capability, trying to appear to be more capable or less vulnerable than it really is."

But such bluffing has worked before. North Korea — which is so poor and so isolated that its people have eaten grass to avoid starvation and its regime survives on peddling narcotics overseas and on cybertheft — continues to threaten its neighbors, vowing to turn Seoul into a " sea of fire " with artillery and launching scores of missiles into nearby waters, including 23 on a single day in November.

One reason the Kim regime is still around, unlike despots in Iraq or Libya, is that the world doesn't quite know how many weapons of mass destruction it has or where it keeps them. That makes an invasion or preemptive strike chancy, which is exactly what Pyongyang wants. It may be a crazy dictatorship, but it's not totally irrational.

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy magazine, and other publications. He holds a master's in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 44

Trapper Nuge
3d ago

I love how North Korea doesn't have money for fertilizer and their people are starving. But they have all this money for these missile's and nukes they are working on.

Reply(5)
13
Michael Smith
3d ago

if that missile shot out of that lake what does he have underwater bunker and why did you guys wait till now to show if it happened in October what's the launching pad look like is it built underground underwater what is how is that work why is it shooting out of a lake is there a submarine in the lake do you have all this information somehow you put it on there we don't know how it got out of the lake you can't just go out and put a missile inside the lake and have it take off

Reply(1)
5
Glenn Redwine
3d ago

My biggest problem w/Obama was that he didn't do a lightening strike against NK in '13 & destroy those missiles. With that little "ILLEGITIMI" murdering his defense minister by anti-aircraft fire, he is too unstable to have those type of weapons.

Reply(3)
3
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
The Associated Press

US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. The deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets for joint drills with South Korean warplanes was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said. The drills, which also included F-35 and F-15 fighter jets from South Korea, took place in the waters southwest of Jeju island, the ministry said. The U.S. F-22 jets were deployed in South Korea for the first time in four years and will stay throughout this week for training with South Korean forces, it said. The drills were held after North Korea claimed to have launched a test satellite for the development of its first military spy satellite, and tested a solid-fueled motor to be used on a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile in the past several days.
