ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

New state law expands definition of rape

A new law is cracking down on sex crimes against children by expanding the definition of rape. Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree. He says his office helped write the law after...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility

ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
FISHKILL, NY
braverlaw.net

Manu Leila Davidson Successfully Defends a Rockland County Cooperative, a Member of its Board, and the Board’s Private Counsel Against Multiple Counterclaims and a Third-Party Complaint

Manu and the firm represented a residential cooperative located in Rockland County, one of its Board members, and the Board’s private counsel (collectively, “Plaintiffs”) in connection counterclaims and a third-party complaint filed against them by a former resident and former Board member (the “Defendant”). Manu...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former city councilwoman announces candidacy

NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy