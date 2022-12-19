Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
News 12
New state law expands definition of rape
A new law is cracking down on sex crimes against children by expanding the definition of rape. Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree. He says his office helped write the law after...
talkofthesound.com
NRPD Termination Hearing for Police Brutality Cop Gets Underway in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 19, 2022) — The Termination Hearing of New Rochelle Police Detective Michael Vaccaro got underway this morning behind closed doors at the City Council Conference Room at City Hall. The hearing dates were originally scheduled for September then November, but adjourned to start today and...
Yonkers man arrested for 4 New Rochelle burglaries
Police say the burglaries happened last week at two businesses on the 500 block of Main Street and two more on the 100 block of Centre Avenue this past Monday.
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
Spray-painted swastikas found at housing complex in Bridgeport
News 12 spoke with Connecticut's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, which says seeing this hate symbol is never easy, especially during Hanukkah.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
Rockland GOP chairman throws hat into ring to lead state Republican Party
In an interview with Senior Reporter Tara Rosenblum, Lawrence Garvey touted a string of GOP political victories in Democratic-leaning Rockland since he's been chair and says he'd like to replicate that success statewide.
News 12
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
Domestic violence victim who killed boyfriend denied clemency
Advocates with the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee petitioned Gov. Kathy Hochul to release the 34-year-old mother of two, but her clemency petition was passed over on Wednesday.
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State issues report to redevelop Downstate Correctional Facility
ALBANY – The State Prison Redevelopment Commission has issued a 140- page report on state plans to market and redevelop all of the prisons it has closed in recent years. Among them is Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, a former maximum-security prison that served as a reception center for new inmates the prison system.
braverlaw.net
Manu Leila Davidson Successfully Defends a Rockland County Cooperative, a Member of its Board, and the Board’s Private Counsel Against Multiple Counterclaims and a Third-Party Complaint
Manu and the firm represented a residential cooperative located in Rockland County, one of its Board members, and the Board’s private counsel (collectively, “Plaintiffs”) in connection counterclaims and a third-party complaint filed against them by a former resident and former Board member (the “Defendant”). Manu...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former city councilwoman announces candidacy
NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh City Councilwoman Gay Lee wants to get back into politics to be part of the conversation about the community’s many problems. Lee, a Democrat who holds a doctorate in social work, wants to address the city’s concerns and how they impact its residents.
Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police
A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
erienewsnow.com
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
Police: Teens involved in Jersey City bus shooting incident could face potential assault charges
Authorities say 48-year-old New Jersey transit bus driver Charles Fieros used an illegal handgun to shoot at a group of six teenagers who had attacked him Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues.
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Norwalk police arrest 2 people after narcotics investigation, including 7-time felon
Sylvester Edward was arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation, along with Hilary Guillen.
Comments / 2