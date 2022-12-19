Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Troy man dies in work-related accident Wednesday
A Troy man has died in a work-related accident Wednesday. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick fatally injured. Police say Kilpatrick’s injuries were obtained while he...
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
wfxl.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
wtvy.com
One dead in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Sheriff’s looking for missing elderly man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding a 72-year-old man who has been missing since the end of November. Michael Otecia Matthews was last seen on November 29, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 106 in Brundidge. He was wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road
Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
WSFA
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning. According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested on rape charge
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the Dothan Police Department, the crime occurred Wednesday, December 21, at a home in Dothan and was reported to the DPD. After an investigation, Deandre Oneal James,...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
