Holiday fun in the Triad open the week leading up to Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force!

Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

Davidson County

Country Christmas Train

Dec. 16-23, 26-27. Cash only.

Denton Farmpark, Denton

Details here: https://dentonfarmpark.com/country-christmas-train/

Forsyth County

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Nov. 11-Jan. 1

Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Guilford County

Greensboro Christmas Festival

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23

McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro

Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/

Peppermint Alley

Dec. 1-31

Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro

Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley

Sunset Hills in Greensboro

Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving

Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls

Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org/

Tinsel Town

Dec. 2-31

LeBauer Park, Greensboro

Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town/

Winter Wonderlights

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

Greensboro Science Center

Details here: https://www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/

Kersey Valley Christmas

Dec. 16-23.

Kersey Valley, Archdale

Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience

Mecklenburg County

Speedway Christmas

Nov. 18-Jan. 8.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Details here: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/

Rowan County

Polar Express Train Ride

Dec. 13-23.

NC Transportation Museum, Spencer

Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride

Surry County

Watauga County

Tweetsie Christmas

Dec. 20-23, 26-30

Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock

Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com .

