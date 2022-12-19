ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Griggs named AAC Weekly Honor Roll

 3 days ago

MEMPHIS – Following two remarkable come from behind wins last week, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team found Madison Griggs among the list of Weekly Award winners for the American Athletic Conference.

Griggs, a senior out of Memphis, averaged 17.0 points per game this week, including a team-high 19 points over Saint Louis where the team strung together a 30-point swing to take down the Billikins. Griggs also etched her name in the program record book once again as she tied the career three-point field goal record (218) off a shot from the wing with 4:35 left in the game.

Griggs would add in six rebounds, one assist and one steal over the two-game span.

Memphis (7-5) will be back in action on Wednesday when they wrap up non-conference play at Xavier. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT with coverage available on FloHoops and on 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS with Tyler Springs on the call.

