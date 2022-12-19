Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
Bay Net
Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
Ocean City Today
Significant changes occurred in ‘22
(Dec. 23, 2022) Back in the beginning of October, Maryland Realtors rolled out changes to its statewide forms library, which contains contracts, disclosures and addenda that members of Maryland Realtors use to service clients and bring real estate transactions to settlement. This year there were significant changes bringing a total...
foxbaltimore.com
Leftover ash from wood-burning fire sparks major Dorchester County fire, kills 2 pets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An accidental fire caused major flames to engulf a one-story Dorchester County home Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the scene near Algonquin Road just after 3 p.m. It took 30 firefighters from the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company 45 minutes to control the 2 alarm fire discovered by a neighbor.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
wypr.org
Seniors are flocking back to school to mentor Baltimore City students who 'need it more than ever'
Some Baltimore City Public School students may see an unfamiliar face in the classroom next year as local senior citizens are returning to schools seeking to offer guidance and mentorship to students. Baba Olumiji, principal of Johnston Square Elementary School says he’s grateful to see the program dubbed Experience Corps...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on December 22 in the unit block of Lerner Court (21236). There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy
BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with Caliber Homes
BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that...
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
Firebug Accused Of Intentionally Burning Down Elderly Neighbor's Garage In Maryland
An alleged arsonist in Maryland has been apprehended for allegedly intentionally burning an elderly neighbor's garage to the ground in Harford County earlier this year. Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was arrested on a warrant following the investigation into a mid-October incendiary fire that destroyed an 80-year-old woman's garage and all its contents in Aberdeen, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
foxbaltimore.com
School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
Anne Arundel County officer rescues stuck deer
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A police officer in Anne Arundel County helped rescue a deer that was stuck in a fence last week. The rescue attempt was caught on the officer's body worn camera. It happened on Dec. 16. Sgt. Matt Hall was flagged down by several people...
