ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Significant changes occurred in ‘22

(Dec. 23, 2022) Back in the beginning of October, Maryland Realtors rolled out changes to its statewide forms library, which contains contracts, disclosures and addenda that members of Maryland Realtors use to service clients and bring real estate transactions to settlement. This year there were significant changes bringing a total...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on December 22 in the unit block of Lerner Court (21236). There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy

BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with Caliber Homes

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with mortgage lender Caliber Homes, Inc. concerning its advertising practices. Caliber was accused of sending mailers to approximately 220,000 Maryland consumers between May 2019 through March 2021 that...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
Daily Voice

Firebug Accused Of Intentionally Burning Down Elderly Neighbor's Garage In Maryland

An alleged arsonist in Maryland has been apprehended for allegedly intentionally burning an elderly neighbor's garage to the ground in Harford County earlier this year. Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was arrested on a warrant following the investigation into a mid-October incendiary fire that destroyed an 80-year-old woman's garage and all its contents in Aberdeen, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy