ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

90+ animals claimed at Wake County Animal Center during push for adoption

By Kayla Morton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QI37C_0jo6WtDa00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 90 animals have been claimed at the Wake County Animal Center during its holiday push for adoptions, an official with the center told CBS 17 on Monday.

More than 30 cats, 40 dogs, and 10 kittens have been claimed in trial adoptions — when someone puts a deposit down on an animal he or she has met but the animal is not ready to go home yet, the center said. Wake County Animal Center said this can also be the case if the pet needs to be spayed or neutered.

PREVIOUS – A plea for help: Why Wake Co. Animal Center keeps reaching critical capacity level

Wake County Animal Center’s official numbers show 32 cats, 45 dogs, 13 kittens, and two puppies are “on the adoption floor [and] have trial adoptions.”

Additionally, the center said it leaves 42 dogs, two guinea pigs, two rabbits, and one hamster up for available adoption.

The official also said, however, 65 dogs, 15 cats, and three other unspecified animals are not yet ready to be adopted.

On Dec. 15, CBS 17 reported the center was again reaching critical capacity. So while this is a holiday push, it’s also a push to help clear space at the shelter.

Meagan Thomas, the outreach and volunteer coordinator at the center, said it was seeing some of its highest levels in six years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Animals at Cumberland County shelter get a Christmas feast

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville. The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services. “It’s great to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
NBC 29 News

SPCA needs help paying for Daffodil’s surgery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The SPCA is looking to raise money to help a dog named Daffodil. Daffodil has issues with her heart and mobility but is still able to bring joy to the people around her. “She’s from Durham, North Carolina,” SPCA Director of Veterinary Services Anna Sims...
DURHAM, NC
mymodernmet.com

Dog Stuck in Shelter for Over a Year Is Caught Smiling Himself to Sleep After Finally Getting Adopted

There are so many sweet souls in animal shelters that are just waiting for their person to find them and take them home. Sadly, bigger and older dogs are usually overlooked in favor of smaller pups. Some people mistake them for being too intimidating or aggressive; but, in actuality, these big lugs are usually sweethearts who will love you unconditionally. Petey the dog is a prime example of this. After being stuck at a shelter for over a year, he finally found his forever home. To make everything more inspiring, his new family even shared a picture of Petey sleeping with a smile on his face after moving in.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts

A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy