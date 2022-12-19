ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro sees high demand for retirement communities

By Madison Forsey
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00y3R2_0jo6Viic00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray.

Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state.

1 dead, 3 hurt after crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro

“Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley with AARP.

According to Hensley, these are the baby boomers. Those people are looking for smaller more convenient places to live.

“We’re seeing a demand for everything from patio homes, apartments because of access issues and lower costs,” Jesse Day said.

Day works with Piedmont Triad Regional Council in their planning division. He tells FOX8 that a lot of the growth is centered in Forsyth and Guilford Counties.

The group predicts that over the next 10 years, the Triad will need 58,000 more housing units to keep up with demand.

Instead of hunting down open listings, retirees or people thinking about retiring are looking at continued care communities.

“Is where they’re living meeting their needs…things like knees and hips beginning to ache a little bit. They think…’I don’t want stairs. I want a bedroom on the main floor,'” Hensley said.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Leaders at Twin Lakes Community in Elon recently broke ground on 48 new apartments. The property currently has villas and garden homes but was receiving requests for an open floor plan while still being connected to amenities.

They tell FOX8 they saw the wave coming, and now more than half the apartments are taken.

White Stone in Greensboro along Wendover Avenue and Holden Road is also expanding. The group is adding 67 independent living spaces among other areas and renovating their wellness center to keep up with demand.

“This is one of the first times we’ve really seen that pushback of ‘hey, I’m willing to spend this money, but I better get the value for that money,'” said Jody Clayton with Kisco Senior Living.

Clayton oversees Kisco’s Greensboro properties, Abbotswood and Heritage Greens.

Clayton tells FOX 8 they’ve put more emphasis on wellness services at their facilities in Greensboro, expanding their dining options and other activities.

He believes inflation plays a role in the search for the best bang for your buck, but COVID shifted everyone’s perspectives.

“Is communal living what we want to do? And if it is, what am I getting for it?” Clayton said.

Advocates tell FOX8 that many places have anywhere from a one to two-year waitlist. If you’re considering a community like this, plan ahead so something is available when you want it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Eater

Remembering the Saddest Restaurant Closures Across the Carolinas for 2022

In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group eight questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

La Deara Crest residents dealing with lack of heat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to drop some residents at La Deara Crest in Winston-Salem are struggling to heat their homes. "I did not have any air in the summertime and I do not have any heat now," said one resident who did not want to be identified.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy