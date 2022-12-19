Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica preparing to feed hundreds on Christmas Day
UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rescue Mission of Utica were in the kitchen working hard on Thursday preparing for the agency’s Christmas dinner on Sunday. The agency offers dine-in and delivery options on Christmas and expects to feed more than 400 people at the Mission and deliver more than 700 meals. With so much food to prepare, the Mission is still accepting donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and pre-packaged pies through Friday.
WKTV
Local olive oil company, Sovena USA donates to local charities
ROME, N.Y. -- Local olive oil company and one of the largest in the world, Sovena USA, has been in the holiday spirit, recently donating 100 bottles and $10,000 to local charities. Since Thanksgiving this year, the company located in Rome, donated their GEM Organic Canola Olive Oil to Feed...
WKTV
Mug Club: Utica Rescue Mission 12 Days of Christmas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Rescue Mission is introducing its 12 Days of Christmas Care. This year, you may want to consider giving the gift of a donation in the name of a friend or co-worker, instead of a traditional gift like socks or winter hats. If you would like...
WKTV
Local toddler gets special Christmas gift through Stuff the Bus
UTICA, N.Y. – A toddler received a special gift at Roser Communications in Utica Tuesday morning courtesy of a generous donation to Stuff the Bus this year. Roser Communications started Stuff the Bus to make sure all local children have gifts to open for Christmas. Some larger donations were...
WKTV
Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announce Volunteer of the Year award recipient
ROME, N.Y. -- Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. announced the 2022 recipient of their Carol Selinsky Volunteer of the Year Award is, Frank Di Berardino of Rome. Di Berardino received the award for his contributions to and support of Hospice patients. He has volunteered for 27 years and always goes out of his way to give companionship to patients and their loved ones. He also recruits and trains new volunteers and serves on Hospice committees.
WKTV
Zookeepers get first glimpse of baby wallaby at Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – A baby Bennett’s wallaby at the Utica Zoo finally took a peek at the outside world after spending nine months in its mother’s pouch. Zookeepers got a first glimpse of the joey on Tuesday. Wallabies are members of the kangaroo family and like other...
WKTV
What to do with all your holiday waste
UTICA, N.Y. -- With all the tinsel, trimmings, wrapping and feasts that come with the holiday season, also comes a lot of waste. NEWSChannel 2 checked in with representatives from the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to find out what can be recycled and what needs to be thrown in the trash.
WKTV
NBT Bank announces $100,000 donation to ICAN's Family Resource Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- NBT Bank announced they will donate $100,000 to ICAN's Family Resource Center which will soon be home to a new Children's Museum. The money will go toward the project which totals $14 million. The project includes improvements, museum design and a rotunda. “Beyond professional duties, we at...
WKTV
Norwich will recieve $10 million for downtown revitalization
NORWICH, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday $10 million will be given to the City of Norwich to help with downtown revitalization projects. The award will be used in support of nine different projects in the city and will leverage the community's historic, cultural and natural resources in hopes of attracting more visitors.
WKTV
Hemstroughts Bakery busy at work for the holiday season
UTICA, N.Y. -- Business is bustling at the storefront of Hemstroughts Bakery and Artisanal on Oswego Street in Utica, as the holidays are quickly approaching. Behind the scenes, there's an even bigger operation, online orders. The company has shipped thousands of holiday orders already but, it's not just their famous halfmoons being shipped halfway around the world...they have cheeses, charcuterie boards and breads baked from scratch too!
WKTV
Assemblywoman Buttenschon works with local sports teams for winter accessory drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, teamed up with the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club to help keep those in need warm this winter. Buttenschon said the drive was again a success and several winter hats and mittens were collected in the bins at the Adirondack Bank Center lobby.
WKTV
Rome Health named High Performing hospital for Maternity Care
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health was named as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. The award is the highest a hospital can receive from U.S. News. Rome was given the award in recognition of the care they offer which is measured by factors like newborn complication rates and C-section rates.
WKTV
The votes are in for the UFD competition
UTICA, N.Y. – The votes are in for the most decorated fire house in Utica!. The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street all took part. Photos of each station were posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public...
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Speaks Out – But What did we Learn?
Jaclyn Humphrey, the mother of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey spoke to News Channel 13 this week, and if you're one of the many people in the Capital Region invested in this case, you should watch the video. The video (posted below) may or may not clear up some of...
WKTV
Last day to make submissions for Rome decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome began on Dec. 1 in an effort to spread holiday spirit this season and the deadline is Wednesday. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
WKTV
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
WKTV
4 local projects receive total of $9M through Restore New York Communities Initiative
The state has awarded a total of $9 million to four different development projects in the Mohawk Valley as part of the first round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In Utica, $4 million will support renovations at the Mayro Building at 239 Genesee St. and another $1 million...
WKTV
Nutcracker collection set up at Tiny's Bar and Grill
UTICA, N.Y. -- The iconic Tiny's Bar and Grill, while still up for sale, is still open for business and that means the nutcrackers are out on display for all to see. There's still time to get a glimpse of the amazing collection of nutcrackers, that Tiny's has accumulated over the years. For the owner, collecting them and showing them off to those who come from far and wide is pure joy during the holiday season.
WKTV
Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth-grader Matteo Viti has been announced the grand prize winner of the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Conservation Education Days Poster Contest. Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, provided by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
