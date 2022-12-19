UTICA, N.Y. -- The iconic Tiny's Bar and Grill, while still up for sale, is still open for business and that means the nutcrackers are out on display for all to see. There's still time to get a glimpse of the amazing collection of nutcrackers, that Tiny's has accumulated over the years. For the owner, collecting them and showing them off to those who come from far and wide is pure joy during the holiday season.

