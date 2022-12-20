Where To Follow The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Season 2 On Instagram

There has been some mystery surrounding Berserk recently, with many anime fans counting down the days until the mysterious countdown time on the anime's official website draws to a close. With it being just around two days until the Behelit Timer hits zero, many fans are left wondering if this countdown might bring news of a new anime adaptation. To help in celebrating the life of the dark anime franchise's "Black Swordsman", one cosplayer has taken fans back to the "glory days" of the Band of the Hawk and the aesthetic Guts had as the hundred-man slayer.

15 DAYS AGO