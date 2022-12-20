ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Follow The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Season 2 On Instagram

By Kaitlin Stevens
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e06u1_0jo5iLa500

Our favorite Korean dating show, Single's Inferno , returned to Netflix on December 13 with two new episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woUxl_0jo5iLa500
Netflix

We got to meet this season's new crop of sexy singles, and they're just as gorgeous as last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB97R_0jo5iLa500
Netflix

The rules are the same: no discussing jobs or ages while in Inferno, but anything is fair game to discuss in Paradise. Episode 2 left off with our first few couples heading to Paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvpJp_0jo5iLa500
Netflix

...and it looks like someone new will be joining the cast. In the meantime, you can follow the cast on Instagram below and try to choose your fave.

Park Se-jeong 박세정

Instagram: @jennonpark

Park Se Jeong / Via Instagram: @jennonpark

Shin Dong-woo 신동우

Instagram: @darricksss

Instagram: @darricksss / Via Instagram: @darricksss

Lee So-e 이소이

Instagram: @e._.soi

Lee So-e / Via instagram.com

Jo Yoong-jae 조융재

Instagram: @yoongkda

Jo Yoong-Jae / Via Instagram: @yoongkda

Lee Nadine

Instagram: @deeenerss

Lee Nadine / Via Instagram: @deeenerss

Choi Jong-woo 최종우

Instagram: @jvvcful

Instagram: @jvvcful / Via Instagram: @jvvcful

Shin Seul-ki 신슬기

Instagram: @shinseulkee /

Shin Seul-ki / Photo by Instagram: @minjune_ / Via Instagram: @shinseulkee

Choi Seo-eun 최서은

Instagram: @4x4ischoi

Choi Seo-eun / Via Instagram: @4x4ischoi

Kim Han-bin 김한빈

Instagram: @domestic_seal

Kim Han-bin / Via Instagram: @domestic_seal

Single's Inferno S2 returns on December 20. Who are you rooting for so far? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 0

