65 Pop Culture Things That Will Officially Have Happened 10 Years Ago In 2023, And Some Of These Really Feel Like Just Yesterday

By Brian Galindo
 7 days ago

1. Beyoncé headlined one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows of all time, and even reunited with Destiny's Child.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

2. It was also the year that there was a blackout during the second half of the Super Bowl...

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

3. ...which lead to one of the quickest and smartest brand tweet responses ever:

Power out? No problem.

@Oreo 01:48 AM - 04 Feb 2013

4. After what felt like 25 years of teasing , Justin Timberlake finally reunited with NSYNC at the VMAs for, like, three seconds and people were fucking pissed .

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

5. It was also during that VMAs that Miley Cyrus twerked on stage and some people were not having it .

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

6. Everyone was obsessed with playing Flappy Bird ...

oestranhomundodek.tumblr.com

7. ...sharing the Doge meme...

gawker.com

8. ...and watching and sharing Vines.

9. People posted thousands of videos of themselves and their friends doing the "Harlem Shake."

10. Iron Man 3, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire , and Despicable Me 2 the three biggest movies of the year.

Marvel/ Universal Studios/ Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

11. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 was the biggest-selling DVD of the year — 'cause we still bought movies back then.

ebay.com

12. Instagram looked like this:

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

13. And we still put weird filters and borders on our pics.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

14. Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her way to pick up her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook — which instantly became a meme.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

15. Anne Hathaway faced a lot of backlash after giving her Best Supporting Actress Oscar acceptance speech.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16. While Argo won Best Picture — which got Ben Affleck his second Oscar (he co-produced the film).

In case you were wondering, he earned his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for co-writing Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

17. Disney announced that J.J. Abrams would direct the upcoming (then-untitled) Star Wars Episode 7 , and that it would push the release date back to December 2015 (instead of the films' usual May release dates).

Lucasfilm

18. Seven years after its cancellation, Arrested Development aired its highly anticipated fourth season on Netflix.

Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

19. Orange Is the New Black was arguably the most talked about new show.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

20. While Breaking Bad was the best show on television.

Amc / ©AMC/courtesy Everett Collection

21. Taylor Swift embarked on her The Red Tour.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

22. Lady Gaga dropped Artpop ...

UMG

23. ...while Beyoncé literally changed the way artists release albums, surprising everyone by dropping her self-titled visual album without any promotion or notice.

Sony Music

24. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience was the biggest-selling album of the year. But it was also the lowest-selling No. 1 album of the year ever — selling just 2.4 million copies.

RCA

25. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's "Thrift Shop" was the biggest song of the year.

Macklemore LLC/ WMG

26. Pharrell was featured on two of the biggest songs of that summer, Daft Punk's "Get Lucky"...

Columbia Records

27. ...and Robin Thicke's problematic AF, "Blurred Lines."

Interscope

28. Lindsay Lohan did her infamous interview with Oprah.

OWN

29. Apple released its iPhone 5s , which included new features like a fingerprint sensor and AirDrop.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

30. And home screens still looked like this:

Tap Magazine / Future via Getty Images

31. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella made its debut on Broadway and was one of the hottest tickets.

Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

32. SyFy's Sharknado was an unexpected hit .

Syfy / Courtesy Everett Collection

33. While Disney's The Lone Ranger was the biggest box office bomb of the year.

Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

34. MTV aired the never-before-seen alternate ending to The Hills and it was crazy:

35. Game of Thrones aired the shocking "The Red Wedding" episode — and everyone who read the books at the time would remind you that they read the books and knew it was coming.

HBO

36. RuPaul's Drag Race aired its fifth season and introduced us to iconic queens like Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox, Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, and of course, that season's winner, Jinkx Monsoon.

37. 30 Rock aired its final episode.

NBC

38. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine made its debut.

Beth Dubber/©Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

39. As did Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel / ABC

40. Oxford Dictionaries named " selfie " the word of the year due to a high jump in usage of the word.

NBC

41. While Netflix declared that " binge-watching " would become the new normal for TV.

Rainer Puster / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Paul Walker died after his car crashed into a lamp post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4aWM_0jo5iGAS00
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

43. Prince William and the Duchess Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3x4C_0jo5iGAS00
Oli Scarff / Getty Images

44. The Jonas Brothers cancelled their tour and then announced they were breaking up .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A9wT_0jo5iGAS00
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

45. Miley Cyrus released her bop-tastic and No. 1 classic, "Wrecking Ball" — along with the music video for it that would be parodied a million times.

46. Ariana Grande released her infectious single, "The Way," which earned her her first top 10 single .

Republic

47. Britney Spears introduced "You better work, bitch!" into the lexicon.

Sony Music

48. While Anna Kendrick had an unexpected hit with her single, "Cups ( Pitch Perfect 's 'When I'm Gone')."

49. Kim Kardashian wore the infamous Givenchy floral gown to the Met Gala and, of course, the internet had OPINIONS on it.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

50. Everyone went crazy for 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target...

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

51. ...and Isabel Marant for H&M collabs.

H&M, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

52. New Yorkers were lining up in huge lines to buy cronuts .

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

53. People were obsessed with the Hot Dog Legs Tumblr.

hot-dog-legs.tumblr.com

54. HADOKEN-ing was a HUGE craze.

Macey J. Foronda for BuzzFeed

55. Make-A-Wish teamed up with the city of San Francisco to turn it into Gotham City to fulfill the wish of Miles (aka BatKid ), a 5-year-old battling leukemia who loved Batman.

Ramin Talaie / Getty Images

56. Manti Te'o told a story about a girlfriend who died of cancer, but he then admitted it had been a hoax because he had been catfished. Honestly, I still don't understand the whole story, but he recently spoke to NPR about the incident and there is a Netflix doc about it.

J. Meric / Getty Images

57. In maybe the most WTF moment of that year: Justin Bieber pissed into a mop bucket while cussing out Bill Clinton.

58. Candy Crush was the biggest game on Facebook (even though your aunt was probably still sending you FarmVille requests then).

margaretdilloway.com

59. "What Does the Fox Say?" was the most viral video on YouTube.

60. Halle Berry married Olivier Martinez in France. The two also had a baby boy together who was born three months later.

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

61. Khloé Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

62. While Taylor Swift and Harry Styles (Haylor?) broke up after a few months of dating.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

63. Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in Man of Steel .

Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

64. Disney released its huge, huge hit, Frozen .

Disney

65. And finally, President Barack Obama was sworn in for his second term.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

