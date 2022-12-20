65 Pop Culture Things That Will Officially Have Happened 10 Years Ago In 2023, And Some Of These Really Feel Like Just Yesterday

Related
33 Things That Make Gen Xers So Nostalgic They'll Almost Stop Being Sarcastic For A Minute
"I remember the day my college got the internet. We all swarmed the computer lab to see what it was all about."
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
22 Funny Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Got A Stomachache
"Whoa, I just learned women who use male pen names were doing it to sell more books. I thought they were just trying to lower expectations." —@ginnyhogan_
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
17 "Nobody Asked" Moments That Were So Odd, Cringey, Or Baffling That They Screenshotted And Shared On The Internet
Come absorb this secondhand embarrassment.
20 Facts That I'm Certain Will Live Inside My Brain For As Long As I Live
Will Ferrell's Elf performance was so good that he was offered $29 million to reprise his role as Buddy the Elf in a sequel, which he quickly turned down. "I remember asking myself: Could I withstand the criticism when it's bad and they say, 'He did the sequel for the money?' I decided I wouldn't be able to."
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
11 Historical People And Events That Movies And TV Shows Were Based On, From "Stranger Things'" Eddie Munson To Jay Gatsby
I will never be able to think of The Sound of Music the same way after learning that the real Maria von Trapp allegedly had a "terrible temper."
The JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Split Keeps Getting Messier, With A New TikTok From JoJo Referencing An "Unplanned Hookup"
"You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
People Are Sharing Photos Of Items That Are Still In Perfect Condition After Decades Of Use, And I'm Aghast
This post is basically a virtual antiques show.
Nia Long Took A Trip Down Memory Lane To Discuss Some Of Her Most Iconic Films, Like "The Best Man," "Love Jones," And More
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
The Time-Traveling Show "Kindred" Is Filled With Both Time-Period And Modern Costumes — Here's How It All Came Together
Creating costumes to portray 19th century and modern times was one of the many challenges the costume team faced.
According To A New Study, The "Emily In Paris" Lifestyle Costs A Whopping $120,000 To Maintain
She is living in the land of croissants, so I can't reeeally fault her for her food budget.
21 Movies That Don't Have Cinematic Universes, But 100% Should
Marvel movies shouldn't be the only ones that get to have all the fun (and movies)!
The Cast Of "Emily In Paris" Played Who's Who And Tea Was Spilled
"That's not fair because she has kept so many secrets of theirs!"
Dolly Parton Shared The Secret To Her 56-Year Marriage To Her Elusive Husband Carl Thomas Dean
I feel like Dolly's husband is the neighbor from Home Improvement across the fence.
A Person With Marfan Syndrome On TikTok Wants Horror Movies To Stop Exploiting His Disability
"Something I've noticed in my horror consumption is that a lot of monsters looked like me, and that's why people are terrified. Very few people talk about this aspect of disability representation."
BuzzFeed
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0