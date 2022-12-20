ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

That Salt Bae Guy Kept Harassing Lionel Messi After The World Cup, And It's Awkward And Cringe

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoPDY_0jo5hUFB00

So, by now, you've seen that Argentina defeated France to win the 2022 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4Q94_0jo5hUFB00
Alex Caparros / Getty Images

The star of Argentina is Lionel Messi, who's, like, a soccer legend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frOTt_0jo5hUFB00
Pool / Getty Images

After the game, he obviously is celebrating, taking pics and whatnot, when he was approached by Salt Bae, the guy who went viral for sexually putting salt on steak in 2017:

nusr_et / Via instagram.com

Yup. For some reason, he was at the World Cup, and he was spotted trying to take pics and basically get clout from the players:

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed

@JCUStreaks10 01:30 PM - 19 Dec 2022

In a now-viral video, Salt Bae clearly wants to take pics and celebrate with Messi, who was having absolutely no part of it.

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack

@zekedabolina 07:14 PM - 18 Dec 2022

The moment blew up on Twitter, with several viral reactions to the snub:

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae

@BarstoolReags 03:27 PM - 19 Dec 2022

@BarstoolReags This is uncomfortable to watch. How do people make it this far in life with no self awareness?

@GregFLEX1 03:37 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Messi when he spots salt bae on the pitch

@Bv8Tom 02:08 PM - 19 Dec 2022

What do y'all make of this? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!

Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
hypebeast.com

Argentina Central Bank Is Considering Honoring Lionel Messi With His Own Banknote

According to El Financiero, Argentina‘s Central Ban is reportedly considering honoring the legendary Lionel Messi with his own bank note. Messi recently led the nation’s team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986. Bank officials are now said to place plans in motion for a commemorative $1,000 peso banknote to celebrate the occasion. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has reportedly been eager to mark the win in Qatar and has been working on ways to honor Messi’s win in the final over France, long before the epic 4-2 shootout.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy