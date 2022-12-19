ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Tasty Foods for Under $5 From the Costco Food Court

By Jake Arky
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5HO2_0jo59nx500

When you think of buying food at Costco, you probably think of buying a lot of food in bulk. However, there’s another reason to salivate at all the options you could be tasting at Costco, specifically when it comes to the food court. And it goes way beyond their famous hot dogs!

As the retailer’s website states: “In addition to hot dogs, some of the special pizzas, chicken strips, salads and ice cream are served at Costco Food Court.”

While you’re on your next Costco trip, don’t forget to treat yourself with one of these delicious food items for $5 or less.

1. Hot Dogs

Let’s just put it in the No. 1 spot, because it’s the first food that comes to mind when you put “Costco” and “food court” together. Every option of hot dog is under $5, starting with the classic all-beef hot dog and corn dogs at $1.50 each. The veggie hot dog and Polish sausage run $2 per link. The keto and mac ‘n cheese hot dog options round out as the priciest of options at $4 each.

2. Sandwiches

At Costco’s food court, hamburgers and cheeseburgers are reasonably priced at $4.49 and $4.79, respectively. Tuna salad, egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches will cost you $4.79 each, and there is a small egg salad option for $3.99 as well.

Looking for something with a little more flavor? Try the BLT for $4.69 or the turkey and provolone for $4.99.

3. Salads

Chicken, tuna and egg don’t have the monopoly on salads at the Costco Food Court. If you are looking for a healthy option to get some of your ruffage in for the day, perhaps go with the garden salad, featuring mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons and reasonably priced at $4.69.

4. Hot Meals

And just how hungry are you? If you are craving something a little heartier than a simple snack, try one of Costco Food Court’s hot meal options. A mac ‘n cheese plate costs $2.99, the chicken bake is $3.99 and if you want a veggie to round out your daily food groups, the stuffed peppers are $4.99.

5. Soup

Warm up with a hearty cup ($2.69) or bowl ($3.69) of soup at the Costco Food Court. Flavors and varieties are subject to change depending on the location and the season, which just means you’ll get to sample a cornucopia of soups throughout the year.

6. Baked Goods

Perhaps you are an early-to-bed, early-to-rise-and-get-your-shopping-done type of Costco customer. Don’t worry, the food court has you covered. Scones start at $1.49 while croissants and apple fritters are $1.99 each. Need a little sugar rush? Chocolate croissants start at $2.29, cinnamon rolls at $2.49 and a whole bear claw for just $2.79. But the best deal of all: a muffin at Costco’s food court will only set you back 99 cents. Now that’s a reason to rise and shine!

7. Drinks

You’ll need a tasty beverage to wash down all the great food. Grab yourself a bottle of water for 79 cents. If you require some pep in your step down the aisles, fill up on coffee or tea for $1.50. If you’d like a classic soft drink, select from all your favorite flavors for just $1.69.

8. Desserts

How can you end a meal properly if you don’t top it off with some dessert? Costco has you covered, offering brownies at $1.49 a piece. Indulge your taste buds with a piece of cake and feel no guilt about it because you’ll only spend $2.99 on that slice. However, the best way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking the bank is a cookie for only 99 cents.

9. Ice Cream

Costco Food Court ice cream is the cherry on top of your shopping experience. Soft-serve flavors start at $1.99, a scoop at $2.39 and a sundae for $3.49. Looking for a drinkable way to consume your icy treat? Try grabbing a delicious float for $3.19 or a scrumptious shake for just $3.69.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 9 Tasty Foods for Under $5 From the Costco Food Court

TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
