Diane Pathieu's husband shares his brain cancer survival story thanks to cutting-edge tech
I'll never forget that day: December 21st, 2020. I was on the anchor desk delivering the morning news, while my husband was all alone at home having a massive seizure. Then, the devastating news: your husband has brain cancer. We are sharing his story today in hopes of helping others facing this hopeless diagnosis, because there may just be some good news after all. "It's hard when someone puts an expiration date on you," said Nick Adamski, Diane's husband. Just days before Christmas in 2020, my otherwise healthy, fit, vivacious husband collapsed on the floor of our home from a massive seizure. "The only thing I remember is my right leg going up and shaking everything," Adamski said. "After that, I couldn't tell you anything." When he missed his daily workout with my father, we knew something was wrong. He was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital. When I finally got inside, my whole body froze as the doctor said: "Your husband has a grade 4 glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor." He never had any symptoms. Soon he was bleeding from the brain and needed emergency surgery. Afterwards he was frail, paralyzed on his right side, and developed a MRSA infection. The surgeon said he removed the tumor. But that was just the beginning. Nick regained use of this right side, and then went through chemo and radiation. That's when he was told he had just over a year to live. Glioblastoma is so aggressive, it hides behind healthy cells only to reappear again and again. And it did, less than nine months later.
DIane Pathieu sat down with Rob Elgas and Karen Jordan to speak more about what she has learned from her husband's journey with brain cancer.We went for another opinion at Northwestern Medicine where we met with my husband's now neuro-oncologist, Dr. Rimas Lukas. "In Nick's case, he had a lot of exciting things from a genetic perspective, one of them was the presence of something called the FGFR TAC3 fusion," Dr. Lukas said. "This for us is exciting because it has potential target, so there are drugs available which we can use." Doctors performed cutting-edge technology called methylation profiling inside a lab where ABC7 got an exclusive look to try and grasp what this could mean for patients that feel hopeless. "Methylation profiling is taking the genetic fingerprint of the tumor," said Dr. Craig Horbinski, chief of neuropathology at Northwestern Medicine. "We can more clearly identify exactly what kind of tumor it is that will inform on the patient's ultimate prognosis, as well as any clinical trials that the patient might be a candidate for." Northwestern Medicine is one of only a half dozen institutes across the country doing this type of testing routinely, and the only one in Illinois. Nick's testing revealed two genes that prompted treatment with a drug that normally treats metastatic bladder cancer. Within just a few months, it worked. "In Nick's case, we had a more favorable response because we had shrinkage of tumor over time," Dr. Lukas said. There are some rough side effects, including the loss of finger and toe nails, mouth sores, and more, but Nick says it's worth all of that. As a former Milwaukee firefighter, he has faced many challenges in his life, and now he is facing his toughest battle yet. He decided to share his story because he wants to continue to help people. After being told I'd lose him in a year or so, this week marks two years since his diagnosis. His new life's motto? Nick says, "It's getting your mind positive, staying in a good mood, telling yourself that you can do this." When I asked him what was the motivation behind his "PMA," as he calls it, or positive mental attitude, he said: "Hooo, you, first off, my family, um, it was all about family, really, it really was. I am not going to plan a funeral, I'm going to plan to get better." It's been a little over a year since Northwestern Medicine started methylation profiling , and they have already done it on 500 cases. And you don't have to live nearby to take advantage of it. Dr. Horbinski said patients can send their tumor tissue there for testing .
Comments / 0