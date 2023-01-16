ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Top Gear' Host Jeremy Clarkson's Controversial Comments About Meghan Markle Explained: What to Know

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson is facing serious backlash for a column he penned about his hatred for Meghan Markle — with thousands of readers, several political figures and his even own daughter declaring he went too far.

"I hate her. Not like I hate [Scottish First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon or [English serial killer' Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,” Clarkson wrote in a column on The Sun, published on Friday, December 16, about Meghan and Prince Harry ’s six-part doucseries, Harry & Meghan .

In another section of the since-deleted article, Clarkson — who is known for hosting ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Top Gear — referenced a famous scene from Game of Thrones , writing, “At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to publicly comment on Clarkson’s comments, the couple were beyond candid about the British media in Harry & Meghan.

“My dad said to me, ‘Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media.’ I said, ‘I disagree.’ I have 30 years' experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs,” Harry said during episode 4, recalling a conversation with his father, King Charles III . “I mean, just constant briefings about other members of the family, about favors, inviting the press in. It's a dirty game. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories.”

During the same episode, Meghan cited the way her private New York City baby shower was reported on in the U.K. as an example. “It was so wrong. These independent, strong, successful women choose to use their own money, and it's not taxpayer money, to throw a party for their friend from a place of love. Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?” she asked.

The twosome also called out racist remarks made about Meghan during her time working for Queen Elizabeth II alongside Harry. (The twosome announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior roles in January 2020 and their exit was made permanent by early 2021.)

“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it,” Meghan said on episode 2 before recalling the “Harry’s new girl is (almost) straight outta Compton” headline. “ Firstly, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton, so it’s factually incorrect,” she said. “But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?”

The former Suits star — who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry — went on to get visibly emotional while talking about the hate that she’s experienced via social media.

"I think for people to really understand, you know, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into. I mean, just a couple of days ago, I was going through the manual for our security team at home, and on one of the pages that I happened to flip to, it was about online monitoring, and they're like, ‘If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.’ It just said, ‘Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me,’” the duchess explained during episode 5 . “I'm a mom. That's my real life. And that's the piece when you see it and you go, ‘You are making people want to kill me.’ … It's not just some story. You are making me scared. … Looking down my hallway, like, ‘Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on?’ That's real. ‘Are my babies safe?’”

Clarkson, meanwhile, hasn’t apologized to Meghan, but tweeted on Monday, December 19, that he was “horrified” that his Game of Thrones reference “caused so much hurt.” The Sun has also deleted his story, adding a message that reads: “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down.”

Scroll through for more on the controversy:

