Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
