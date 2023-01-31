ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Pop Culture-Inspired Smartwatch Bands Are Super Cute — & Buy One, Get One Free

By Rita Templeton
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kids are all about expressing their individuality, and now they can wear it on their wrist! Whether your tween or teen wears an Apple Watch, Android, or Samsung smart watch – no matter what they’re into — the folks at MobyFox have them covered. From Minecraft to Marvel , Hello Kitty to Harry Potter , and virtually anything in between, MobyFox can turn a smart watch into wearable fandom. Each high-quality, custom designed silicone band features intricate detail and Easter eggs that true fans will appreciate, and includes two sets of lugs that will make it compatible with either small or large watches.

It doesn’t stop at the band, though: Each MobyFox smart watch strap comes with an exclusive code that unlocks a collection of licensed watch faces via the MobyFox app. So your kid’s smart watch (or yours, because we not-so-lowkey want a few of these for ourselves too!) has an entire theme — strap, face, and all.

Just in time for the winter holidays (including Valentine’s Day xoxo), MobyFox launched over 100 new watch bands, including the only official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever smart watch bands on the market. Other new releases include bands featuring Star Wars , Stranger Things , The Beatles , DC Comics , NASA , Game of Thrones , Disney , Rick & Morty , Spongebob Squarepants, South Park, and Star Trek, as well as Liverpool and Arsenal from the Premier League, Major League Baseball, and so many more.

Best of all? Right now, MobyFox smart watch bands are buy one, get one 50% off for the brand’s huge Valentine’s Day Sale. Plus, so many styles are just $10 , so you can get a gift for your love bug without breaking the bank. We’re featuring a few of our personal favorites here, but trust us — you need to see the entire collection for yourself.

Star Wars – Leia Organa Smartwatch Band

Show off your rebellious spirit with this gorgeous band featuring the iconic Princess Leia. Shoppers say it’s fun, comfortable to wear, and gets a ton of compliments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9xki_0jo3DPOo00
IMAGE: MobyFox
Star Wars – Leia Organa Smartwatch Band $40 Buy now

Harry Potter – Ron Charms Smartwatch Band

This adorable Harry Potter, Ron Weasley smartwatch band is perfect for fans of any age. Not only does it feature the beloved red head himself, it also has the Gryffindor lion, Harry’s lightning bolt scar, and other iconic symbols from the franchise. It typically goes for $40, but you can get this on sale today for just $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oc5z9_0jo3DPOo00
Harry Potter – Ron Charms Smartwatch Band $10 Buy now

Harry Potter – Draco Charms Smartwatch Band

If Draco Malfoy is more your style, MobyFox has band for you too! As one shopper raved, “I could not be happier with my choice to order a watch band from MobyFox. The band was not only super cute (Harry Potter Draco band), but the texture was so soft so there is no irritation on my wrist. Not to mention all the compliments I get. I am already looking for my next band.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcVzv_0jo3DPOo00
IMAGE: MobyFox
Harry Potter – Draco Charms Smartwatch Band $10 Buy now

Mandalorian – Luke and Grogu Smartwatch Band

Fans of The Mandalorian are sure to appreciate this band featuring Grogu and the galaxy’s greatest Jedi master, Luke Skywalker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09imUm_0jo3DPOo00
IMAGE: MobyFox
Mandalorian – Luke and Grogu Smartwatch Band $10 Buy now

MARVEL – Insignia Collection House of Ideas

Marvel fans, ASSEMBLE! This simple yet stylish smart watch features the Marvel logo and one of Stan Lee’s famous quotes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mMa0_0jo3DPOo00
IMAGE: MobyFox

MARVEL – Insignia Collection House of Ideas

Price: $40

Buy Now

MARVEL – Black Light Spider-Man Smartwatch Band

Out of all the bands we’ve seen, we have to admit this one of our faves. The Black Light Spider-Man smartwatch band features a very cool look of everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood superhero. It’s originally $40, but on sale for $15. It’s currently showing as low in stock, so we’d snap this one ASAP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3z37_0jo3DPOo00
IMAGE: MobyFox
MARVEL – Black Light Spider-Man Smartwatch Band $40 Buy now

Mandalorian — The Child Smart Watch Band

The Force is strong with this one, which is why we’re so compelled to “add to cart” — it’s adorable, comes with 20 exclusive watch faces, and has a stainless-steel Star Wars engraved buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We0Ik_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox
MobyFox Mandalorian The Child Smart Watch Band $40 Buy now

Hello Kitty — Silver Night Smart Watch Band

This moon-and-stars inspired Hello Kitty watch band is equal parts chic and cute. Officially licensed by Sanrio, it features the kawaii character you love (blowing a kiss!) and the signature Hello Kitty script on the band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsZ1c_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox

Hello Kitty Silver Night Smart Watch Band

Price: $10

Buy Now

Harry Potter Smart Watch Band — Gryffindor Edition

Gryffindoooorrrrrr! If you read that in the Sorting Hat’s voice, you’re a true Harry Potter fan — and this smart watch band is for you! Of course, if Gryffindor isn’t your house of choice, all the other houses are up for grabs too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJ6e5_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox

Harry Potter Smart Watch Band — Gryffindor

Price: $40

Buy Now

Hokusai — The Great Wave Smart Watch Band

Japanese artist Hokusai’s most famous block print, “The Great Wave,” is depicted on this watch band in stunning detail. It features the artist’s signature on the back, in addition to the Japanese characters for “Beneath the Wave”. (Psst … there’s also a gorgeous cherry blossom design from Hokusai as well!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWAFJ_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox
Hokusai The Great Wave Smart Watch Band $45 Buy now

Minecraft Creeper 3D Smart Watch Band

Whether you’ve got a current Minecraft fan or it holds nostalgic appeal, this 3D Minecraft Creeper watch band is intricately detailed and officially licensed by Mojang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LNwV_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox
Minecraft Creeper 3D Smart Watch Band $60 Buy now

Stranger Things Hellfire Club Smart Watch Band

Stranger Things aficionados will go crazy for this Hellfire Club watch band, which features an Americana tattoo-inspired illustration of the Demigorgon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1Tfm_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox
Stranger Things Hellfire Club Smart Watch Band $40 Buy now

Minnie Mouse Classic Heart Smart Watch Band

Classic Minnie! This iconic red watch band features the Minnie we all know and love, and the words “All Heart” on the band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091dO1_0jo3DPOo00
MobyFox
Minnie Mouse Classic Heart Smart Watch Band $40 Buy now

