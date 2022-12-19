Septic upgrade grant gets county partnership

County commissioners paved the way for Tillamook County to be the lead recipient on a multi-million-dollar grant that will help to upgrade septic systems across the county as well as in Clatsop and Columbia counties.

Commissioners made the decision at their December 16 meeting and approved the sale of property by the sheriff at an auction, which will take place on January 31, 2023.

The grant to improve septic systems across the county will be coordinated by the Community Action Team, (CAT) which needed a county to partner with to apply for the funds from Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Casey Mitchell from CAT told commissioners that the application would request just shy of $2 million, which would be used to repair and replace aging systems.

The funds would allow CAT to perform the work at no cost for low- and middle-income residents.

Upgrades would be financed through 30-year, zero-interest loans that have no payments. Those loans would be repaid only when the property sells and forgiven if the property does not sell during the loan’s term.

This arrangement would be accessible to homeowner making less than 120% of the area’s median income.

Mitchell said that CAT has had great success with this loan structure before, usually seeing funds reused five times before being exhausted.

The grant will allow CAT to upgrade systems in Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia counties that threaten contamination of important watersheds should they fail.

Mitchell said that being able to offer the work to homeowners with no out of pocket cost made the sell much easier.

CAT will have two years to allocate the funds and an additional year to finish spending the money, allowing for flexibility in work schedules.

Mitchell told commissioners that the grant has a quarterly reporting requirement.

He said that CAT would prepare the reports, but that county staff would need to review and submit them to the Department of Environmental Quality.

He told commissioners CAT had already allocated funds in the grant proposal to reimburse the county for employee time, meaning the county would incur no cost.

Around 15% of homes in Tillamook County have septic systems according to county estimates, which also project that 5-10% of those systems are marginal or failing.

All three commissioners enthusiastically endorsed the plan and quickly voted to have Tillamook step up as the named recipient.

After approving the grant application, the board authorized an auction for real estate that has fallen into the county’s possession through tax foreclosures and other proceedings.

The auction will be held on January 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Tillamook Library.

Chief of Staff Rachel Hagerty told the board that 20 pieces of property will be auctioned, ranging in size from .02 to 40 acres with bids starting between $1,000 and $348,000.

Commissioner Erin Skaar noted that she, Hagerty and Director of Community Development Sarah Absher had checked to make sure the parcels were not potential workforce housing sites and determined they were not.

Finally, the board held a second public hearing on amendments to the county’s workforce housing tax exemption.

The updates were mostly clerical and did not entail changes to the law’s intent or function and were passed unanimously by the board following the hearing.

