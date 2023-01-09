This 'Restaurant-Style Queso' Has the Weirdest Ingredient That Makes the Most Delicious Difference

Queso, TikTok-ified.

Cut up or shred the two different kinds of cheese. Pour in half a can of evaporated milk into a crockpot or a pot on medium-low heat. Add in half a pound of cheese and stir until mixed. Repeat these steps until all the cheese and milk is mixed in and melted completely. Add in the jalapenos and other seasonings you may decide to add. Leave the crockpot on low or pour the queso into a bowl and serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

Nothing is better than queso and chips at your favorite restaurant. It’s the perfect appetizer before a Mexican-style dinner or the ideal midday snack. And luckily for us, there’s a delicious new queso dip recipe making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram that rivals even the best take-out version.

The trending recipe is quick, easy and tastes just like something you get from your local Mexican spot. Plus, with tailgate season in full swing and the Super Bowl on the horizon, there's no beating a solid, restaurant-style queso recipe for your Sunday football parties.

What makes this dip even better is it only requires a few simple ingredients that you can make quickly if you’re in a pinch for time, or let it sit if you have all the time in the world. If you have one, you can also cook it in a slow cooker and keep it warm for however long you want, letting the cheese stay melted and fresh for dipping.

Related: 18 Easy and Oozy Baked Brie Appetizer Recipes That Are Total Fromage Goals

What is restaurant-style queso?

Queso is a thick and creamy melted cheese dip that is great for any party or a night in for Taco Tuesday. Queso blanco is specifically made with white cheeses, making it a little more delicate than other types of queso. This new trending recipe gives you the perfect homemade white queso—saving you money and time. You’ll be the star in anyone’s eyes if you bring this dip around. It’s great as an appetizer before your big taco dinner or even great for dip parties, easy to double or even triple the recipe. There are countless viral TikToks showing off the popular recipe, like @bently.bbq’s recipe.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The recipe only really calls for two types of cheeses, evaporated milk (we know it sounds gross, but trust us on this) and jalapeños. It’s as simple as that. All you do is pour everything into a pot or Crock Pot, let it melt and stir it occasionally so the cheeses blend well together. The final product is a smooth dip with some kick—perfect for adding on your tacos or dipping your favorite tortilla chip.

Related: 11 Must-Try Queso Recipes That Will Outshine the Guac This Cinco de Mayo

What are the best cheeses to use?

Since this is a white queso we are going for, it’s best to choose white cheese that melts well together. Most recipes include American cheese as the primary cheese to use. The other types of cheese vary from pepper jack for a bit of a kick, to a more mellow cheese like mozzarella, which will also give you a more melted-cheese-pull situation. Monterey jack is also a good substitute for pepper jack cheese if you don’t want too much of a kick, with mild flavor and a little bit of sweetness. You could also try a nice white cheddar for more of a bite if you wanted—just remember cheddar can be a little salty sometimes, so use it cautiously.

Related: 39 Best Mac and Cheese Recipes

How to make restaurant-style queso

Not only are the ingredients for this queso simple, but the process of making it is even easier. For the cheese, make sure it’s cut up or shredded so it’s easier to melt. And for the jalapeño, dice up the pieces to your preferred size (we recommend smaller pieces in order for it to be more spread throughout the queso). If you do large pieces, it could take forever to get the consistency you want. You also don’t want a giant chunk of jalapeño in one bite—that may be a lot of spice. All you have to do for this recipe is pour in a little milk, add some cheese and repeat until everything is in and melting. Then mix in the jalapeños and any other seasons you may want (like cumin, salt, pepper and paprika). And there you have it! Restaurant-style queso just for you. You can keep it on low in a crock pot if you want or set it up on a board with lots of dippable options.

Related: Border Grill's Queso Fundido

Restaurant-Style Queso Recipe