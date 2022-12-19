Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck perform duet at their holiday party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck performed a sweet duet over the weekend while hosting their holiday party.

The pair held their first Christmas party as a married couple at their house in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to Entertainment Tonight , the event was reportedly filled with famous guests including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and Eric André.

During the festive occasion, Affleck and Lopez sang a Christmas song, with videos shared to Instagram showing the pair performing the duet. In one clip, the Marry Me star could be seen standing next to a piano player and singing John Legend’s hit holiday song, “By Christmas Eve”.

Later in the video, her husband, who could be seen holding a microphone in his hand, stepped in to sing the tune with her.

Lopez went on to raise her arms up to encourage her guests to sing along with them. After they finished performing the song, the singer hugged Affleck and kissed him on the cheek.

In another video, the couple exchanged a kiss at the end of their duet. Lopez, who also held a microphone in her hand, then told her guests that “By Christmas Eve” was her “baby’s favourite Christmas song”.

This wasn’t the only holiday song that Lopez sang. In a separate Instagram video, the Hustlers star held the microphone towards her guests to lead them in a group sing-along of “Jingle Bells”.

For the star-studded occasion, the actor wore a long sleeve gold gown with a high neckline and had her hair styled in a high ponytail. Affleck wore an all-black ensemble, which included a long trench coat and crew neck shirt.

As reported by ET, Lopez and Affleck’s house was decorated with a festive light displays and had several different drink stations, including an outdoor bar and a hot chocolate stand. The party also boasted a gingerbread house, which replicated their home, and a pizza station.

The couple’s bash comes months after their intimate wedding ceremony. They had a larger ceremony in August 2022, after rekindling their relationship in April 2021. Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged, before calling it off in 2004.

Last month, Lopez opened up about her first breakup with Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak of her life”.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” she said, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

However, she noted that things ultimately worked out for her and Affleck in the end, adding: “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen in Hollywood ending.”

Lopez also revealed how Affleck made it clear that he was “not going anywhere” this time, as he got those three words engraved on her wedding ring .

“Because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” she said. “Like: ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”