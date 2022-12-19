ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck perform duet at their holiday party

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5s0e_0jo1a7au00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck performed a sweet duet over the weekend while hosting their holiday party.

The pair held their first Christmas party as a married couple at their house in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to Entertainment Tonight , the event was reportedly filled with famous guests including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian, and Eric André.

During the festive occasion, Affleck and Lopez sang a Christmas song, with videos shared to Instagram showing the pair performing the duet. In one clip, the Marry Me star could be seen standing next to a piano player and singing John Legend’s hit holiday song, “By Christmas Eve”.

Later in the video, her husband, who could be seen holding a microphone in his hand, stepped in to sing the tune with her.

Lopez went on to raise her arms up to encourage her guests to sing along with them. After they finished performing the song, the singer hugged Affleck and kissed him on the cheek.

In another video, the couple exchanged a kiss at the end of their duet. Lopez, who also held a microphone in her hand, then told her guests that “By Christmas Eve” was her “baby’s favourite Christmas song”.

This wasn’t the only holiday song that Lopez sang. In a separate Instagram video, the Hustlers star held the microphone towards her guests to lead them in a group sing-along of “Jingle Bells”.

For the star-studded occasion, the actor wore a long sleeve gold gown with a high neckline and had her hair styled in a high ponytail. Affleck wore an all-black ensemble, which included a long trench coat and crew neck shirt.

As reported by ET, Lopez and Affleck’s house was decorated with a festive light displays and had several different drink stations, including an outdoor bar and a hot chocolate stand. The party also boasted a gingerbread house, which replicated their home, and a pizza station.

The couple’s bash comes months after their intimate wedding ceremony. They had a larger ceremony in August 2022, after rekindling their relationship in April 2021. Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged, before calling it off in 2004.

Last month, Lopez opened up about her first breakup with Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak of her life”.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” she said, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

However, she noted that things ultimately worked out for her and Affleck in the end, adding: “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen in Hollywood ending.”

Lopez also revealed how Affleck made it clear that he was “not going anywhere” this time, as he got those three words engraved on her wedding ring .

“Because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” she said. “Like: ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas

Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
The Independent

‘I’m such a sucker’: Joe Rogan ridiculed after falling for ‘father vs son boxing’ clickbait hoax

Joe Rogan has been ridiculed by fans after falling for a clickbait hoax on YouTube.The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has faced high-profile boycotts in the past over his platforming of conspiracy theories.During a recent episode, Rogan was seen describing at length a boxing match he had seen that supposedly took place between a father and a son.“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son. It made me so sad. Because there’s this young kid, he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the s***...
The Independent

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are held hostage by their children in funny Christmas card

Hilary Duff has shared her family’s relatable holiday card.The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the silly photo her family took for the Christmas card they will be sending this year. In the picture, Duff and her husband – musician Matthew Koma – are seen with their mouths taped shut as her eldest child, 10-year-old Luca, ties them to chairs using Christmas lights.The couple’s four-year-old daughter, Banks, is seen holding the tape and smiling, while one-year-old Mae is snacking on some sweets.“Happy Holidays!” Duff captioned the post. The Christmas card also reads, “All is not...
The Independent

‘I was nervous about how it would be received’: Anne Hathaway on playing a Jewish mother in Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway has discussed her casting as a Jewish mother in the new film Armageddon Time.The coming-of-age drama, from writer-director James Gray, follows two boys growing up in the Reagan era who are gradually waking up to the complex adult world around them.Armageddon Time is semi-autobiographical, and Hathaway plays a version of Gray’s own mother in the movie.In a new interview, the actor said: “It was not lost on me that I had a lot of responsibility playing a Jewish woman, and that I’m not a Jewish woman. I did what I think we all do, [which was to...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute

Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II. The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation. Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service. Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
The Independent

Girl behind viral ‘Let It Go’ video from bomb shelter surprised by West End cast of Frozen

An eight-year-old girl who went viral after singing “Let It Go” from a Ukrainian bomb shelter was delighted to be joined on stage by the West End cast of Frozen.In March, Amelia Anisovych gained global attention when she was filmed singing the hit Disney song from a bomb shelter during the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.The clip was circulated online after it was posted on Facebook by a woman who visited the shelter in Kyiv.After the clip left Holly Willoughby in tears on This Morning, Amelia and her mother Lilia made it safely to Poland, where they later made...
The Independent

Avatar: The Way of Water writers say ‘crazy’ James Cameron idea was in danger of making film ‘silly’

The writers of Avatar: The Way of Water have opened up about the scene they thought could have been too risky.Earlier this month, James Cameron unveiled his expensive sequel, 13 years after the original was released.The film, which has received mostly positive reviews, has become a box office hit, and is quickly making its way up 2022’s global box office rankings.Its writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have now discussed the film in a lengthy interview, and specifically zoned in on a moment they believed to be a “high-wire act”. The sequence in question explores the friendship between Jake’s...
The Independent

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: Viewers turned into ‘blubbering wrecks’ by BBC animation

TV viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching the BBC’s adaptation of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.Based on Charlie Mackesy’s 2019 illustrated book about a group of animals who become unlikely friends, the half-hour TV adaptation featured an all-star voice cast including Idris Elba and Tom Hollander.The episode aired on Christmas Eve on BBC One, with viewers admitting that the “beautiful” and simple animation “broke” them.“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on @BBCOne is absolutely stunning,” one viewer tweeted. “What beautiful, beautiful animation. I’m a blubbering wreck.”“A classic that...
The Independent

The Witcher: Blood Origin review – another mediocre streamer series in need of a better story

Every streaming service has that blockbuster high-fantasy property that it’s milking into a dried-out husk. NOW has the world of Westeros, while Amazon has Middle-Earth. Netflix, meanwhile, has been piling money into adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series of novels (better known in their video-game form). And so, naturally, after a year that has seen dragons and magic rings dominating television, the lore of The Witcher returns this Christmas with a prequel, set a millennium before Henry Cavill’s Geralt (soon to be Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt) walked these lands. This is The Witcher: Blood Origin.The action is introduced using...
The Independent

How It’s a Wonderful Life went from box office failure to Christmas classic

Before James Stewart was sent off to fight in the Second World War, he was one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars. He’d appeared in 28 films, had been nominated for an Oscar for Mr Smith Goes to Washington, and even won one for Best Actor a year later for The Philadelphia Story. He was riding high.But after spending three years fighting the Nazis in the US Air Force, the 37-year-old returned home in 1945 to find that everything had changed. His contract with MGM had run out, his agent had left the movie business, and he was suffering from what...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Verdict reached at Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion trial

Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about a day and a half before reaching a decision, which will be announced Friday afternoon.They will give verdicts on three felony counts brought against the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, who has pleaded not guilty: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The counts could lead to up to 22 years in prison and deportation.
The Independent

Something’s been bugging Helen Mirren about American Westerns

Helen Mirren has shared the one thing that’s always bothered her about American Western films.The British actor currently stars opposite Harrison Ford in Paramount+’s Yellowstone spin-off 1923, which is set in Montana in the years before the Great Depression.Mirren and Ford play a married couple who run a cattle ranch, with Mirren speaking in an Irish accent on the show.In a new interview with The Times, Mirren explained that her choice of dialect came after often feeling frustrated at the accents seen in traditional Western films and shows.“It always annoyed me about American westerns that everybody spoke with American accents,”...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Nigella Lawson says you should skip one particular element of Christmas dinner

Nigella Lawson has said it is “madness” to serve starters with Christmas dinner because of what a feast the main meal is.The beloved TV chef said that eating too much during the festive occasion can leave people a “bloated wreck” instead of happily full and warm.In a new interview with The News Agents podcast, released on Thursday (22 December), Lawson, 62, told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel that eating too much food at Christmas has become an “obscene overindulgence”.“I don’t know why people do starters for Christmas lunch. I never have – that seems a madness,” she said.“But...
The Independent

Ethel Cain responds after Obama includes her ‘anti-war, anti-patriotism’ song on his end-of-year playlist

Ethel Cain has responded after former president Barack Obama included her song “American Teenager” in his annual end-of-year culture roundup.Each year, Obama has made a tradition of sharing his favourite books, films and music with his followers on social media. In 2022, he revealed he has been listening to artists including Kendrick Lamar, a longtime favourite, along with Rosalia, Omar Apollo, SZA, Lizzo, Koffee, Bad Bunny, and Burna Boy.Included in the list of 25 songs is Cain’s single “American Teenager”, which is included on her debut album Preacher’s Daughter. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist...
The Independent

The Independent

992K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy