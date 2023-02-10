Open in App
The 60+ Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

By Danielle Directo-Meston,

9 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The clock is ticking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts . In addition to the many retailers that offer convenient in-store pickup and same-day delivery, Amazon is one the best places for busy (read: procrastinating) shoppers looking for presents for every type of loved one.

It gets even better if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, which grants you access to overnight and same-day delivery and speedy two-day shipping on millions of items. (The list of perks goes on and on, including access to Emmy-winning Prime Video shows, exclusive savings events, limited-time deals and much more.)

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for top presents for her, him, kids, tech lovers and anyone else who’s got you stumped, our top picks range from gifts approved by Oprah Winfrey and foolproof tech finds to beauty sets and unique treats for those hard-to-shop-for valentines and galentines.

Our list is organized by price, so keep scrolling to find the best gifts on Amazon under $10, $25, $50 , $100 , $200 or $500. There’s truly something for everyone: think family-friendly card games, toys for kids at heart, instant hammocks for outdoorsy people, best-selling mascara for makeup mavens, utterly ridiculous finds (the gift of nothing, anyone?), smart home gadgets and luxury fashion and beauty , to name a few.

As of press time, all of our selections are guaranteed to arrive by or before Feb. 14, so we recommend checking Amazon to confirm the exact delivery date before you check out.

Looking for more? Check out The Hollywood Reporter ‘s gift guides here .

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon for $10 and Under

Gemosa Tennis Bracelet

Buy: GEMOSA Tennis Bracelet $8.98

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Buy: Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea $9.60

Burt’s Bees Everyday Essentials Set

Buy: Burt’s Bees Everyday Essentials Set $9.98

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel

Buy: Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7.99

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Buy: DASH Mini Waffle Maker $9.99

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Buy: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99

Lily England Detangling Brush

Buy: Lily England Detangling Brush $9.99

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal

Buy: The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal $7.99

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk.

Buy: Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk. $5.39

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon for $25 and Under

Ferrero Rocher Collection Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolates

Buy: Ferrero Rocher Collection Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolates 48-ct. $17.82

RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Buy: RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $23.99

Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit

Buy: Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit $24.17

Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera

Buy: Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera $24.49

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Buy: Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $19.99

Yeti In My Spaghetti Game

Buy: Yeti In My Spaghetti $13.99

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches

Buy: Dots for Spots Blemish Patches, 120-ct. $19.99

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

Buy: Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $12.95

Asakuki 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Buy: ASAKUKI 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser $22.99

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker (extra $3 off with coupon)

Buy: OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker $19.99

Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift

Buy: Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift $10.99

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Buy: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24.00

Taco vs Burrito Card Game ($2 off with coupon)

Buy: Taco vs Burrito Card Game $17.99

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

Buy: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $12.80

Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack (20% off with coupon)

Buy: Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack $14.95

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush

Buy: Wild Republic Red Panda Plush $15.49

Amazon Smart Plug

Buy: Amazon Smart Plug $24.99

Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack

Buy: Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack $24.55

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Valentine’s Day Gifts for $50 and Under

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Buy: TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $49.00

Dearfoams XOXO Slippers

Buy: Dearfoams XOXO Slide Slippers $38.00

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger

Buy: Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh $39.99

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger

Buy: LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger $49.95

iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones ($5 off with coupon)

Buy: iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones $39.99

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Buy: 2022 Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock $49.99

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Buy: Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $41.95

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy

Buy: Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy $32.47

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set

Buy: Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set $34.99

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs

Buy: Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs $29.99

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer

Buy: Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket $31.10

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Buy: BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag $27.99

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes

Buy: National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes $29.99

Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection

Buy: FaceTory 25 Pack Sheet Mask Collection $37.50

Nacho’s Cat Scratcher House and Hideout

Buy: Nacho’s Cat Scratcher House and Cat Hideout – Fish Market $29.99

Elijah’s Xtreme Award-Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Buy: Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack $29.71

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Buy: UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $35.99

Smartivity Music Machine

Buy: Smartivity Music Machine STEAM Building Kit for Kids Ages 8 and Up $45.99

2022 Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker

Buy: All-New Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $49.99

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $100 and Under

Eterfield Preserved Roses, Round White Box of 16

Buy: Eterfield Preserved Roses, Round Box of 16 $59.99

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

Buy: Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera $90.99

Chi Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler

Buy: Chi Spin N Curl Special Edition Rose Gold Hair Curler $74.59

Luna 15-lb. Weighted Blanket, Queen

Buy: Luna 15-lb. Weighted Blanket, Queen $59.49

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Buy: Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Streaming Device $69.99

Yvolution Y Glider Kiwi Scooter for Kids

Buy: Yvolution Y Glider Nua Kick Scooters $79.99

Beats Noise Cancelling Studio Buds

Buy: Beats Studio Buds $99.95

JW PEI Women’s Abacus Bag

Buy: JW PEI Women’s Abacus Shoulder Bag (Cane sugar) $99.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Buy: Fire HD 10 tablet (2021 release) $99.99

The Art of Shaving Travel Kit

Buy: The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Travel Kit $100.00

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Buy: Logitech POP Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $79.99

Clé De Peau Beauté Luminizing Face Enhancer

Buy: Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition The Luminizing Face Enhancer $95.00

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack, Orchid

Buy: Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack, Orchid $75.95

Amazon 2022 Kindle

Buy: All-new Kindle (2022 release) $74.99

Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet

Buy: Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet $99.00

Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display

Buy: Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display $95.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset

Buy: HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset $99.99

Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper

Buy: UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Black, 8 M US $74.95

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Skincare Set

Buy: Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 $75.00

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $250 and Under

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

Buy: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $225.99

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test

Buy: AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $119.00

SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

Buy: SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones $114.95

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199.00

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt

Buy: Sergio Hudson Signature Belt $147.50

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

Buy: Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor $169.99

Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Buy: Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame $149.00

Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge

Buy: Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge $249.99

The Best Amazon Prime Gifts Under $500

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con $349.99

Sensi Studio Extra Long Brim Aguacate Hat

Buy: Sensi Studio Extra Long Brim Aguacate Hat $348.00

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Hepa Self-Empty Base

Buy: Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base $489.98

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case

Buy: Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case $446.99

La Perla Long Silk Pajamas

Buy: La Perla, Silk Pajama Set, M, Black $485.00

