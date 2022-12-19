ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2Taa_0jnzsPdF00

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony.

The committee had issued subpoenas in May for the testimony of McCarthy — who is vying to become House speaker in January — as well as Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona, saying all had crucial information to share about the Jan. 6 attack and the actions of former President Donald Trump.

But all of them defied the order for testimony and documents. The Jan. 6 committee on Monday acknowledged that sending referrals to the House Ethics Committee was a major step, but said their defiance could not go unanswered.

Another GOP member who ignored a committee subpoena, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama who is leaving Congress after this year, was not cited by the panel.

“This was a significant step, but it was one that was warranted by the certain volume of information these members possessed that was relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, as well as the centrality of their efforts to President Trump’s multi-part plan to remain in power,” the Jan. 6 committee wrote in explaining the referrals.

It will ultimately be up to the House Ethics panel, which is evenly decided between the parties, to investigate and decide on any punishment. The committee, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by members, has authority under the chamber’s rules to subpoena members for testimony or documents, and members are required to comply.

Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, called the referrals “another partisan and politician stunt” by the committee.

Jay Ostrich, a spokesperson for Perry, dismissed the committee's move as “more games from a petulant and soon-to-be defunct kangaroo court desperate for revenge and struggling to get out from under the weight of its own irrelevance.”

Biggs, who has launched a challenge to McCarthy's speakership bid, accused the committee of editing and misconstruing witness testimony, without providing specific evidence. He added that he looks forward to “setting the record straight” in the next Congress.

McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment.

The Jan. 6 committee also appealed directly to the Justice Department in their final report, suggesting that the testimony of McCarthy, Jordan and other Republicans in Trump's orbit could be of importance to the ongoing federal investigations, including special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions. The testimony of the lawmakers, the panel suggested, could be obtained “via grand jury subpoena or otherwise.”

Lawmakers had sought testimony from McCarthy, who has acknowledged he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 as the president's supporters were outside the Capitol and violently forcing their way into the building. At the time, the California lawmaker said he believed Trump bore responsibility for what had happened at the Capitol. But McCarthy later changed his tone, visiting Trump in Florida and rallying House Republicans to vote against investigations of the attack.

The committee had also subpoenaed Jordan, Perry, Biggs and Brooks, who attended meetings at the White House before Jan. 6 as Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Perry spoke to the White House about replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with an official who was more sympathetic to Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, while Biggs was involved in plans to bring protesters to Washington and pressuring state officials to overturn the legitimate election results, according to the panel. Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was in contact with Trump on Jan. 6 and also involved in strategizing how to overturn the election.

Brooks, who has since become critical of Trump, was the only member not referred to the House Ethics Committee. He had spoken alongside the former president at the massive rally in front of the White House the morning of Jan. 6, telling supporters to “start taking down names and kicking ass” before hundreds of them broke into the Capitol.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy