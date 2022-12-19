ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Alleged police imposter faces several felony charges after shooting man while driving on Detroit's east side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFFzv_0jnzlH8g00

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man accused of impersonating a cop and shooting another man on Detroit’s east side last week is facing multiple felony charges in connection to the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced nearly 10 charges against Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man, also of Detroit.

The charges stem from an incident around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14 at a restaurant in the 19300 block of Conant Street, between 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to the scene on the reported shooting where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. The 50-year-old victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment once medics arrived, Worthy outlined in a press release.

"It is alleged that while the victim was stopped at a red light at Conant Street and East 7 Mile Road, the defendant pulled alongside him and identified himself as a police officer," authorities alleged. "When the defendant followed the victim into the parking lot of his business, it is further alleged that a verbal altercation escalated, and Defendant Moore exited his vehicle and shot the victim."

Authorities have not yet released a possible motive in the shooting.

Last week police released a photo of the suspect, showing him wearing black clothes and a black hat that says “police” across the front, while armed with a light-colored handgun.

Detroit police officials said the suspect turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 19.

Moore was charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Impersonating a Peace Officer to Commit a Crime, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned on Dec. 20 in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. Moore is due back in court on Dec. 29 for a Probable Cause Conference.

Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.

Comments / 6

S. Williams
4d ago

That should be a stiff penalty for impersonating a police officer. 10-20yrs. mandatory. And 2 for the gun consecutively. Because if you're legally armed you should've shot back in self defense. Without a stiff penalty you might shoot the REAL police, because many other criminals are impersonating police without the stiff penalty.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery

The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:. One count of assault with intent to murder. One count of assault...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn police station shooting: New details about man killed by officer, how it happened

When a man entered a Dearborn police station and pointed a gun at an officer Sunday, there was bullet-resistant glass between them, but that wasn’t enough to prevent bloodshed. Ali Naji, 33 — who is believed to have struggled with mental illness — walked into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department that afternoon with a stolen 9 mm pistol and looked around before an officer in a nearby room entered the lobby, according to Michigan State...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy