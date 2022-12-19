Alleged police imposter faces several felony charges after shooting man while driving on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man accused of impersonating a cop and shooting another man on Detroit’s east side last week is facing multiple felony charges in connection to the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced nearly 10 charges against Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man, also of Detroit.

The charges stem from an incident around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14 at a restaurant in the 19300 block of Conant Street, between 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to the scene on the reported shooting where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. The 50-year-old victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment once medics arrived, Worthy outlined in a press release.

"It is alleged that while the victim was stopped at a red light at Conant Street and East 7 Mile Road, the defendant pulled alongside him and identified himself as a police officer," authorities alleged. "When the defendant followed the victim into the parking lot of his business, it is further alleged that a verbal altercation escalated, and Defendant Moore exited his vehicle and shot the victim."

Authorities have not yet released a possible motive in the shooting.

Last week police released a photo of the suspect, showing him wearing black clothes and a black hat that says “police” across the front, while armed with a light-colored handgun.

Detroit police officials said the suspect turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 19.

Moore was charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, one count of Impersonating a Peace Officer to Commit a Crime, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned on Dec. 20 in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. Moore is due back in court on Dec. 29 for a Probable Cause Conference.

Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.