Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad

 4 days ago

BAGHDAD, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead at least eight civilians and wounded seven in Iraq’s northern Diyala province on Monday, police and medical sources said.

The attacks took place on the village of Albu Bali in the town of Khalis, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

Villagers used their private vehicles to rush the wounded to the hospital of Khalis and medical crew members said the seven bodies had bullet wounds. They added that the death toll might rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police in Khalis accused militants from Islamic State of carrying out the attack.

The attack comes a day after a roadside bomb killed at least nine federal policemen near the northern oil city of Kirkuk on Sunday. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by Islamic State militants.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Suicide car bombing kills one police, injures others in Pakistan's capital

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A car explosion at a checkpoint in Islamabad wounded four police officials on Friday, police said. “The car was stopped at a checkpoint. It didn’t stop and it exploded when police chased it,” said a police spokesperson, adding that it was not clear whether it was a car bombing or a suicide attack. “We are investigating.”
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

SANTIAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
Congo's M23 rebels withdraw from seized positions in goodwill gesture

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels on Friday began withdrawing from some territories they had seized in recent offensives as part of what one of the group's leaders termed a goodwill gesture in a ceasefire brokered by East African regional leaders.
