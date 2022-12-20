ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

22 Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photos From The Sets Of 22 Awesome Movies That Came Out In 2022

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJ2Yh_0jnxp1oX00

So it goes without saying that 2022 was a hell of a year for movies, but you better believe I'm going to say it anyway: 2022 was a hell of a year for movies.

A24

So, with that in mind, here are just a few awesome behind-the-scenes shots from movies that came out this year that I bet you haven't seen before (or maybe you have, I'm not sure! But hey, here they are again):

1. Here we see a couple of stunt actors look especially ethereal during an underwater sequence on the set of Avatar: The Way of Water :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7cQ5_0jnxp1oX00
Mark Fellman /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

2. And Harry Styles shares a (not-so-intimate) moment with his on-screen wife, Florence Pugh, on the set of Don't Worry Darling :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnZGn_0jnxp1oX00
Merrick Morton /© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Sophie Turner takes up a new hobby on the set of Do Revenge :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EARUC_0jnxp1oX00
Kim Simms /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

4. While Ana De Armas realizes that diamonds are, in fact, a girl's best friend on the set of Blonde :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWiQB_0jnxp1oX00
Matt Kennedy / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Director Ol Parker, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney giggle on the set of Ticket to Paradise :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMRBg_0jnxp1oX00
Vince Valitutti / © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

6. And Dwayne "The Scorpion King of my Heart, The Rock" Johnson gets into character for his next take while filming Black Adam :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPLYc_0jnxp1oX00
Frank Masi / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Jordan Peele sets up what's sure to be a nightmare-inducing shot for Nope :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uka9F_0jnxp1oX00
Glen Wilson / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth take a break to watch back a scene on the colorful set of Thor: Love and Thunder :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XXL2_0jnxp1oX00
Jasin Boland / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. While director Halina Reijn shows Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova a playback while they're water-bound on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BIRP_0jnxp1oX00
Gwen Capistran / © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Austin Butler shows director Baz Luhrmann that Elvis has NOT left the building while filming Elvis :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLF33_0jnxp1oX00
Hugh Stewart / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Jennifer Lopez sits in one of the most stunning gowns I've ever seen in a movie while chatting with director Kat Coiro on the set of Marry Me :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvGyz_0jnxp1oX00
Barry Wetcher /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

12. And director Matt Reeves gives an interesting looking note to Robert Pattinson on the set of The Batman :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF5hg_0jnxp1oX00
Jonathan Olley / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Tom Cruise gets into character while looking at a throwback photo on the set of Top Gun: Maverick :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIpeg_0jnxp1oX00
Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. While this sweet dino prepares for its close-up with director Colin Trevorrow on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUu4t_0jnxp1oX00
© Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

15. The one and only Wong (Benedict Wong) gets ready for a fight on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZDkW_0jnxp1oX00
Jay Maidment /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks like he means business on the set of Bullet Train :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpwGp_0jnxp1oX00
Scott Garfield / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Sterling K. Brown and director Adamma Ebo chat (I can only assume about how good they both look in the color pink) on the set of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOmiV_0jnxp1oX00
Steve Swisher / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Jamie Lee Curtis strikes a power pose while listening to director David Gordon Green on the set of Halloween Ends :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwDIL_0jnxp1oX00
Ryan Green /© Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

19. Co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert make sense of multiverses on the set of Everything Everywhere All At Once :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XVqM_0jnxp1oX00
Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

20. Director Ti West looks terrifically modern while directing the time period-appropriate Martin Henderson and Mia Goth on the set of X :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqvYu_0jnxp1oX00
Christopher Moss / © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

21. Director Tommy Wirkola gets David Harbour ready for some "season's beatings" on the set of Violent Night :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7wlY_0jnxp1oX00
Allen Fraser / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

22. And last, but certainly not least, whatever the heck is going on here with director Rian Johnson on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDkIU_0jnxp1oX00
John Wilson /© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

There you have it! What was your favorite movie released this year? Share in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

20 Facts That I'm Certain Will Live Inside My Brain For As Long As I Live

Will Ferrell's Elf performance was so good that he was offered $29 million to reprise his role as Buddy the Elf in a sequel, which he quickly turned down. "I remember asking myself: Could I withstand the criticism when it's bad and they say, 'He did the sequel for the money?' I decided I wouldn't be able to."
BuzzFeed

16 Times Celebs Were Called Out For Body-Shaming Other Celebs

When Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, supermodel Cheryl Tiegs told E! News, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it."
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy