ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

The Pavement Musical and Museum Exhibit Were Part of Alex Ross Perry’s New Pavement Movie

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQbiB_0jnxKsJu00

That absolutely bonkers Pavement jukebox musical , and the equally surreal pop-up museum, weren’t just stilly stunts to celebrate the indie band’s latest reunion tour — they were silly stunts for a new Pavement movie directed by Alex Ross Perry.

Perry revealed the broader machinations in a new New Yorker piece that offered a look inside the rehearsals for Slanted! Enchanted!: A Pavement Musical , which briefly ran in New York City earlier this month. The movie wasn’t exactly being kept a secret, either. As Perry — who’s probably best known for his 2018 punk flick Her Smell — noted in a follow-up email to Rolling Stone , there was proper signage at both the museum exhibit and musical alerting attendees that the proceedings were being filmed for a movie. ( Rolling Stone ’s Rob Sheffield even quietly noted the film’s existence in his glowing review of the musical.)

“It just stands as a testament to the fans belief in Pavement Power that the notion of visiting a painstakingly curated Pavement Museum or a lavishly staged Pavement Musical was so logical, so obvious that relatively few people stopped to think if there might be more going on than meets the eye,” Perry said. “As is typical with Pavement, and has been for over thirty years, the answer is both yes and no.”

Perry told The New Yorker that Pavement’s label, Matador Records, approached him about a project three years ago, but frontman Stephen Malkmus had certain conditions: He didn’t want a documentary, but he didn’t want a movie with a traditional screenplay either.

As Perry puts it: “No one knew what that meant.”

The solution will apparently be a movie with a little bit of everything, with Perry describing it as “like throwing spaghetti at the wall.” It’ll reportedly be kind of like a biopic but also a tour documentary, as well as a glowing tribute to the band, among other things. The jukebox musical and the retrospective museum exhibit ( “Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum” ) will feature in it, too, and they help illuminate Perry’s guiding thesis for the film: What if Pavement was the most important band ever?

To many, of course, Pavement is the most important band ever. And Perry’s thesis technically ran contrary to another instruction Malkmus gave him early-on: “Avoid legacy trap.” As the director told Rolling Stone , this became his “ground rule,” which he tried to adhere to by totally upending.

“‘The Pavement Hagiography’ movie is not something the band would have fun participating in, nor I making,” Perry said. “But to conceptualize this notion, and create a movie within a world where Pavement Hagiography is a given was — to reference the staging of the museum and the musical — way of having my cake and inviting thousands of others to eat it.”

Considering this surreal blend of fact and fiction — or as Perry put it to The New Yorker , “Legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical” — it’s no surprise to hear the director sum up his Pavement project by turning to the various documentaries, mockumentaries, and movies about (or by) Bob Dylan.

“You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie [ I’m Not There ], the Scorsese documentary [either Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story or No Direction Home ], the Pennebaker documentary [ Dont Look Back ], and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates [ Renaldo and Clara ] and put them all in a blender.”

This story was updated 12/19/22 @ 6:03 p.m. ET with additional quotes from Perry to Rolling Stone.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Quietly Put 18 Unreleased ‘Dark Side’-Era Concerts on Streaming Services

In what’s becoming an annual tradition, Pink Floyd quietly uploaded 18 Dark Side of the Moon-era concerts onto streaming services recently, as well as a collection of “alternative tracks” from their legendary 1973 LP. In Dec. 2021, Pink Floyd similarly dumped a dozen unreleased concerts, spanning from 1970 to 1972, on streaming services without any fanfare; artists like Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan have employed this tactic in the past in order to extend the rights of the recordings. In 2013, a rep for Sony explained Dylan’s release of uncirculated music by telling Rolling Stone, “The copyright law in Europe was recently...
Rolling Stone

Dino Danelli, Founding Drummer of ‘Good Lovin’ Rockers the Rascals, Dead at 78

Dino Danelli, the founding drummer for New Jersey rock and rollers the Rascals, as well as a member of Steven Van Zandt’s backing band the Disciples of Soul, has died at the age of 78.  Danelli’s death was confirmed on his Facebook page in a post from friend and Rascals archivist, Joe Russo. An exact cause of death wasn’t given, though Russo said Danelli’s “primary challenges” were coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure. Russo said the drummer’s health began to falter around 2018, and earlier this year he entered a rehab facility where he remained until his death.  On Facebook,...
UPI News

In photos: Mary McCartney, Elvis Costello attend 'If These Walls Could Sing' premiere in New York

Director Mary McCartney, the daughter of Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello and more attended the premiere of Disney's "If These Walls Could Sing" at the Metrograph in New York City on Wednesday. The documentary, which comes to Disney+ on December 16, follows the history of the legendary Abbey Road studio where the Beatles and other legendary acts recorded music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy