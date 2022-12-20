ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Chance To Earn $$$ For Your Quizzes And Lists Is Here!

By Anna Kopsky
 3 days ago

Gear up to get creative to earn some serious cash for your quizzes and lists in our upcoming Winter 2023 Writers' Challenge, happening January 1–February 28! ❄️ Here are all the details:

*This Challenge is for legal US residents only this time around!

Canva/BuzzFeed

👉 You'll need to sign up or log in to your BuzzFeed Community account to submit a Community post. You can do this here ! 👈

The email address you sign up with is the one we'll use to contact you if you earn $$$, so make sure it's one you check often.

Here are guides to help you with making lists and non-quiz posts , and one for quizzes , too!

For any eligible posts published between January 1–February 28, 2023, that reach any pageview thresholds below, we'll be paying you cash! You could earn between $100 and $1500 per post if your submissions fall within one of the following traffic tiers:

Canva/BuzzFeed

Any post that doesn't violate our Community Rules and is published between January 1 and February 28, 2023, can be entered as long as you meet our eligibility requirements (more on that below)!

Pageviews accumulated on eligible posts won't be counted after March 14, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. EST.

All you have to do is select ✅ the opt-in box in your draft before publishing your post to submit it into the challenge.

To enter, you must be at least 16 years of age and a legal resident of the US as of January 1, 2023.

If you are a current BuzzFeed full-time employee (including full-time contract employee, freelancer, and intern) or have been employed with BuzzFeed within the past six months, you are not eligible for this challenge.

Posts must adhere to the Community Rules and the User Agreement . Entries that violate either of these can be removed and/or disqualified at BuzzFeed's sole discretion. BuzzFeed is not responsible for any user who is unable to create an account or post for any reason, including technical issues.

Canva/BuzzFeed
A participant who opts in and is eligible for a payout will be asked to provide necessary information confirming your eligibility, including banking information for ACH (direct deposit) payment, your W-9, and an executed document to be signed confirming your earnings so that we can get your payment to you. Please note that opting in does not guarantee that any post is eligible for the challenge, or that it will be featured on our site in any way.

If you qualify for a payment at the end of the Challenge but fail to provide this information, we will be unable to send the payout your way.

Canva/BuzzFeed
We’re excited that you’re joining our challenge. Before you submit your post, you should know that any Community post chosen by our editors for promotion will likely be edited to fit BuzzFeed's editorial standards.

Our editors choose what content can be promoted across the site and social networks. They typically select posts that check at least one of the following criteria:

✅ Fits in with current trends of what’s performing well on the site

✅ Fits with BuzzFeed’s editorial voice and standards

✅ Relevant to a topic that our users are searching for on the site

✅ Fills a content gap that our editorial staff is not currently writing about

✅ Originality and exceptional cleverness in voice, frame, or topic

✅ Does not violate our Community Rules or User Agreement

✅ Is in English

We’re thrilled to have so many fantastic submissions but not every post will get promoted. Check out our most recently promoted Community posts for inspiration and keep trying!

Canva/BuzzFeed
The #1 way that a post goes viral is by getting noticed by one of our Community editors and being promoted within our network. A post is only promoted on our network if a Community editor selects and edits the post for promotion.  Promotion entails any combination of the following levers:

➡️ Running on the BuzzFeed.com homepage, vertical feed pages, and site units

➡️ Getting posted to one of BuzzFeed’s social channels

➡️ Posts with high SEO potential will rank on Google

However, you can use your own accounts to promote your Community post as well, like making TikToks about your post, putting your list or quiz in your bios, in Facebook groups, or whatever else you can think of!

Any post that elicits invalid and inorganic traffic activity that artificially increases the number of pageviews to your post will be disqualified. This includes spam, invalid queries, duplicate posts, invalid impressions generated by any person, bot, automated program or similar device, impressions generated by payment of money or other inducements to third parties, false representation, or any offer to trade views to posts.

Canva/BuzzFeed
Tracking your traffic and statistics: You can continuously check on your view count on your personal Dashboard , which you can view when logged in. Posts published between January 1–February 28, 2023, that reach the traffic criteria outlined in the Challenge Guidelines , do not violate our Community Rules or User Agreement , and meet our eligibility requirements can earn a payment.

How will I know if I've earned money? We'll contact earners via the email address connected to their account.

A BuzzFeed Community team member will email you with payout forms by March 20, 2023, no later than 6:00 p.m. EST, if you have earned a payout. This person’s email will end in @buzzfeed.com — please do not provide any information to an address that does not end in @buzzfeed.com. Please also make sure to check your spam.

What do I do after receiving an email from BuzzFeed confirming that I've earned a payout? You must return the forms within 10 business days of receiving them. These will include a signed affidavit form confirming your eligibility, banking information for ACH payment, and a W-9. If you do not respond within 10 business days, you will forfeit your earnings and be unable to claim payment. Once your information has been provided is verified as valid, our team will process it and get your payment (in US dollars) to you via ACH within 30 days. Please remember that you must be 16 years of age and a legal resident of the US to claim your payment, and this information will have to be verified before your payment is sent your way. In the event that you are at least 16, but still considered a minor in your jurisdiction of residence, BuzzFeed reserves the right to send payment to your parent who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements. Earnings are subject to taxation. BuzzFeed will disburse a 1099 tax form to all participants who receive a payout, which will be sent postmarked by January 31, 2024.

What if I don't receive an email regarding payment after the challenge? If you do not receive a message by March 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. EST, this means you did not earn a payout, sorry! In the case that you have traffic data on your dashboard for posts that were not removed or disqualified published between January 1 and February 28, 2023, that you believe qualifies you as a recipient of earnings and you have not heard from us by March 20, 2023, please reach out to us at communityhelp@buzzfeed.com no later than March 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Canva/BuzzFeed
You can check out tips to make your best quiz ever here , and tips to make your best list or non-quiz post here !

Canva/BuzzFeed
If you forgot to check the opt-in box when publishing your post but want it to be considered for the Challenge, email us at communityhelp@buzzfeed.com to let us know and we'll help you out!

Canva/BuzzFeed

✉️ If you still have questions, please feel free to reach out to us at communityhelp@buzzfeed.com!

