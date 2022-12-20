Your Chance To Earn $$$ For Your Quizzes And Lists Is Here!

Tracking your traffic and statistics: You can continuously check on your view count on your personal Dashboard , which you can view when logged in. Posts published between January 1–February 28, 2023, that reach the traffic criteria outlined in the Challenge Guidelines , do not violate our Community Rules or User Agreement , and meet our eligibility requirements can earn a payment.

How will I know if I've earned money? We'll contact earners via the email address connected to their account.

A BuzzFeed Community team member will email you with payout forms by March 20, 2023, no later than 6:00 p.m. EST, if you have earned a payout. This person’s email will end in @buzzfeed.com — please do not provide any information to an address that does not end in @buzzfeed.com. Please also make sure to check your spam.

What do I do after receiving an email from BuzzFeed confirming that I've earned a payout? You must return the forms within 10 business days of receiving them. These will include a signed affidavit form confirming your eligibility, banking information for ACH payment, and a W-9. If you do not respond within 10 business days, you will forfeit your earnings and be unable to claim payment. Once your information has been provided is verified as valid, our team will process it and get your payment (in US dollars) to you via ACH within 30 days. Please remember that you must be 16 years of age and a legal resident of the US to claim your payment, and this information will have to be verified before your payment is sent your way. In the event that you are at least 16, but still considered a minor in your jurisdiction of residence, BuzzFeed reserves the right to send payment to your parent who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements. Earnings are subject to taxation. BuzzFeed will disburse a 1099 tax form to all participants who receive a payout, which will be sent postmarked by January 31, 2024.

What if I don't receive an email regarding payment after the challenge? If you do not receive a message by March 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. EST, this means you did not earn a payout, sorry! In the case that you have traffic data on your dashboard for posts that were not removed or disqualified published between January 1 and February 28, 2023, that you believe qualifies you as a recipient of earnings and you have not heard from us by March 20, 2023, please reach out to us at communityhelp@buzzfeed.com no later than March 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. EST.