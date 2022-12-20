ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Asking The Department Of Justice To Prosecute Donald Trump For His Role In The Insurrection

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson hold a hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, DC.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 House committee will ask the Justice Department to prosecute Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection in a move that carries no legal weight but nonetheless has unprecedented symbolic significance.

The nine-person committee unanimously voted to refer four criminal charges against the former president: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting, or aiding an insurrection.

The vote took place during the committee's final public meeting on Monday, wrapping up one and a half years of a captivating and impactful investigation into the Capitol riot. Over several public hearings, the members laid out their case that Trump lied about the election results, tried to misuse the power of his position to retain the presidency, and incited a mob to storm the Capitol.

The committee also voted to refer criminal charges against several Trump allies, including former White House attorney John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and lawyers Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

Four Republican lawmakers — Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, and Andy Biggs — were also referred to the House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with subpoenas from the panel.

"This committee is nearing the end of its work, but as a country we remain in strange and uncharted waters," Chair Rep. Benny Thompson said. "We've never had a president of the United States stir up a violent attempt to block the transfer of power. I believe, nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning."

It is extremely rare for a former president to be found deserving of criminal prosecution. The referral does not compel the Department of Justice to act, but it will likely put pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland — whose agency is conducting a parallel investigation into Jan. 6 — to bring criminal charges against Trump.

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022, in Ohio.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Members of the committee recapped the investigation findings and bombshell revelations from witnesses called to testify in their opening statements. They also left open the possibility of further criminal violations and more individuals being criminally referred.

"These are not the only statutes that are potentially relevant to President Trump's conduct related to the 2020 election," Rep. Jamie Raskin said. "Depending on evidence developed by the Department of Justice, the president's actions could certainly trigger other criminal violations. Nor are President Trump and his immediate team the only people identified for referrals in our report as part of our investigation."

Comments / 17

Marie C Lanfrit
3d ago

I do not agree! The Dems will do whatever they can to keep Trump out of the running! Liz Channey who is an absolute Loser is definitely not like her Father! A man with ethics! It is always a cat fight!!! Shame on the Dems as usual!!! God is in control! You have not seen anything yet! But you will !

Reply(6)
13
Left ❤️s Crime
3d ago

He had nothing to do with what happened. This whole thing is a sham. But knowing how corrupt the DOJ is, they will drag this out.

Reply
12
Paul Fines
3d ago

this would be ok if they were taking Bidon and son Hillary and bObama . but that will never happen

Reply
6
