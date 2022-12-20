ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

50 People Who Got Roasted So Bad On The Internet They Honestly Should Just Delete Their Account

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOOIy_0jnuPhkT00

1. On society:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuQka_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

2. On chickens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9aDU_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

3. On coolness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MECWB_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

4. On sales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiWve_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

5. On soccer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyRY8_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

6. On water:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUhha_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

7. On gaming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSMNI_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter: @thehyyyype

8. On laws:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssiiJ_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

9. On eating out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCUEa_0jnuPhkT00
Google

10. On worms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrQKw_0jnuPhkT00
Reddit

11. On rights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6odn_0jnuPhkT00
ashstfu.tumblr.com

12. On ham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euuKc_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

13. On look-alikes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1xYV_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

14. On pizza:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXENb_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

15. On looks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZSGM_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

16. On asking questions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYcgZ_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

17. On pronouns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GD4RE_0jnuPhkT00
Facebook

18. On dragons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONj9d_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

19. On reincarnation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDdxZ_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

20. On bathrooms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Cyl6_0jnuPhkT00
Reddit

21. On the ego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Cjf_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

22. On aging:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpyxD_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

23. On room:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3tIO_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

24. On Morbius:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1Sm6_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

25. On fact checking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKKtE_0jnuPhkT00
Facebook

26. On ants:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kX0jF_0jnuPhkT00
pukicho.tumblr.com

27. On Paper Mario :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQrWk_0jnuPhkT00
pukicho.tumblr.com

28. On shoes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ods5l_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

29. On desert islands:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klDXT_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

30. On competence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqosW_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

31. On Saw :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRDHY_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

32. On Scrabble:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h23PM_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

33. On dragons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymieb_0jnuPhkT00
koboldpost-generator.tumblr.com

34. On cursive:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR7nW_0jnuPhkT00
Facebook

35. On pigs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFzYN_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

36. On kangaroos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FohGV_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

37. On utensils:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uugm0_0jnuPhkT00
Reddit

38. On the miracle of life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Qnr_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

39. On bans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyZ8S_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter

40. On deodorant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2md0Mr_0jnuPhkT00
Twitter: @isaaxgutierrez

41. On the South:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW8M2_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

42. On linking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKp0R_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

43. On soups:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ0z8_0jnuPhkT00
Google Reviews

44. On board games:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213JPp_0jnuPhkT00
Facebook

45. On clowns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCX87_0jnuPhkT00
moleshow.tumblr.com

46. On bedposts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5gkr_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

47. On mirrors:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZBMx_0jnuPhkT00
reddit.com

48. On grandmas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIpHZ_0jnuPhkT00
Reddit.com

49. On surgery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bW0Kr_0jnuPhkT00
trashrabbits.tumblr.com

50. On brains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn8SV_0jnuPhkT00
Reddit

Did you enjoy all these roasts but really wish you could've been gyrating to some Cool Tunes™ while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless ya!

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy