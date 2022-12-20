ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"Return It, I Don't Care How Rich You Are": Dior's $3,500 Advent Calendar Includes Sample-Size Perfumes, Soap, And A Candle Lid

By Alexa Lisitza
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeCu5_0jnuPgrk00

Advent calendars are a holiday tradition for many who want to count down the days with little treats and goodies. However, luxury brands have chosen — by their own free will — to get in on the "fun," and they don't seem to understand that they can't charge nearly (or over) $1,000 for the same trinkets we'd get in calendars from grandma without making people upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIyJF_0jnuPgrk00
Anthony Sejourne / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Last year, it was Chanel's $825 Advent Calendar that spawned harsh criticism for including gifts that customers didn't feel added up to their price tag. Inside the luxury box, buyers found a paper flip-book, a wax seal, stickers, temporary tattoos, and other low-price items.

Instagram: @chanelofficial

And this year? Well, it's Dior's apparent turn to give us nothing with their limited edition $3,500 advent calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvEKL_0jnuPgrk00
Dior / Via dior.com

The "Trunk of Dreams," as Dior named it, admittedly has a gorgeous exterior, which is designed to look like Dior's boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFmSN_0jnuPgrk00
Dior / Via dior.com

However, one famed customer — influencer and businesswoman Jackie Aina — has been unveiling the gifts inside on TikTok and...well, people are less than impressed.

Instagram: @jackieaina / Via Instagram: @jackieaina

In a series of videos that have accumulated over 37 million views, Jackie shared what laid within each little drawer in the calendar.

@jackieaina

I’m ngl I’m kinda into this advent calendar thing this year 😭 #dioradventcalendar #adventcalendarreview

♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) - Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

DAY ONE: A tease (because the fragrance offers an illusion of better to come).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVWcw_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY TWO: A bar of soap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUPkJ_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY THREE: A mini perfume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuibb_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY FOUR: A candle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugQjf_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

WARNING: IT ALL GOES DOWNHILL FROM HERE.

DAY FIVE: ...another mini perfume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jK43k_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY SIX: I shit you not, day six is the lid to the previously opened candle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PSGB_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY SEVEN: ... another fragrance. And this is the size! Those previously pictured white tubes were just packaging that held these sample-size bottles inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217ahY_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY EIGHT: I bet you're shocked to learn it's another fragrance, aren't you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mijUB_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

Please keep in mind that Dior sells bags, shoes, clothing, makeup, jewelry, and a bunch of other stuff. So...why isn't any of that featured in a box that costs $3,500?

DAY 9: Another bar of soap, which Jackie admits smells "a little generic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIQ63_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

DAY 10: I mean, at this point, what else could it be besides the obvious — another fragrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VstYJ_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

After the first 10 days of unboxings, Jackie went on to tell viewers the calendar "is what it is, but it ain't that great." So to avoid drawing this out embarrassingly further, let me summarize the remaining boxes: a LOT of fragrances, a LOT of bars of soap, a single coaster (not a set), a candle snuffer, and a Christmas ornament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAJyb_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

The fragrances were particularly upsetting because, as Jackie pointed out, "[The sample-size fragrances] don't even count because — lovely scents aside — these come as free gifts in purchases if you shop on Dior.com."

With 24 items in the box, each would need to be worth at least $145 to equate to $3,500, and I think it's safe to say they're not. "I definitely don't think these gifts with purchase-size sample fragrances are worth $145," Jackie lamented in a video . "These soaps are not $145 soaps. ... The price needs to match the value of the gift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj4Tf_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

Throughout the series, viewers couldn't help but feel like the calendar is a waste of money...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06K4Cy_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

...and maybe even worth a return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9DXn_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

They hated the redundancy of mini-fragrance after mini-fragrance after mini-soap...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eykx8_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

...and the audacity of separating the candle from its lid to create two individual gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pi0t_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

In conclusion, we were all waiting for something worth even a fraction of $3,500 to pop up...but it never did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB9IB_0jnuPgrk00
TikTok: @jackieaina / Via tiktok.com

Happy holidays, I guess!

Comments / 0

Related
domino

Hailey Bieber Has Quite the Countertop Appliance Collection—And We Found Her Exact Air Fryer and Kettle

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hailey Bieber started off her brand-new YouTube series, “What’s in My kitchen?,” wanting to clear the air. “Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen, in my real house; this is not a set,” she says as her cameraperson pans to the nearby living room to prove it. In the inaugural episode, the model, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed foodie reveals two of her go-to breakfast recipes (one for days when she’s running out the door; another for when she’s got time to spare). Over the course of the almost-11-minute-long video, we got a good look at her modern black and marble kitchen—and all the chef-approved cookware and chic tools she keeps on hand. Read on for five items we spotted in her space.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Nails Holiday Party Style in a Jaw-Dropping Green Corset Gown

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member glowed in a strapless emerald dress, which perfectly coordinated with her sons' little bowties. Ashley Darby is slaying the holiday season with a sizzling-hot look that even has Santa wanting to put her on the naughty list. On December 18, The Real Housewives...
TODAY.com

Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
TheDailyBeast

Gucci Takes Heat for Ad With Harry Styles and a Toddler Mattress

Kering, the parent company behind embattled luxury brand Balenciaga, is facing another PR dustup this week over backlash to a promotional image featuring Harry Styles for Gucci, another one of the company’s brands. In the Gucci campaign, which was released on Nov. 2, Styles wears a teddy bear T-shirt...
sneakernews.com

The Nike SB Nyjah 3 Crafts An Early Homage To Valentine’s Day

Nike pulls out all the stops for Valentine’s Day every year, dressing up many of their classics in appropriate colors. And though not exactly made for the most romantic day of the year, this newly-released Nike SB Nyjah 3 still fits the bill. Similar to much of the Swoosh’s...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Messy Pantry Gets a Realistic Transformation Using Already Owned Containers

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Travel Inside One of Paris's Most Luxurious Stores

In Paris, everything tends to blend in–the homogeneity, the order of its urban architecture, are a major part of its beauty. It’s fitting, then, that one of its more unique facades of gold veined portoro marble is one of its most unique companies of the last century and a half–Cartier.And given that luxury shopping has long been one of the biggest draws for travelers to embark for Paris, a new book detailing the story of this legendary shop and its recent redesign, Cartier: 13 Rue de la Paix, is the latest selection for our series on exciting travel-related coffee table...
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Holiday Sale Is Making The Season Merry — Get An Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags

Coach Outlet is getting in the holiday spirit with their Merriest Sale offering double discounts on thousands of styles. For Coach Outlet's holiday sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 20% off everything on sale. With designer deals this big, this is a sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a new winter coat, the Coach Outlet sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
Refinery29

The Japanese Manicure Saves Weak Nails (& Makes Them Look Glossy)

There's always something new keeping us entertained in the nail world. So far this year, we've spotted SNS nails (a colourful powder, which is applied to the nail and hardened) and BIAB (also known as Builder In A Bottle, a gentle type of gel). Then came the Italian manicure, said to make nails appear longer, and the Russian nail trend (arguably the cleanest manicure you'll have).
Tyla

Mum says 'Christmas morning box' is the key to a stress free day

A mum has shared her top tip for keeping 25 December as stress-free as possible, having sworn by the idea of a ‘Christmas morning box’. Christmas Day can often feel intense for all kinds of reasons, whether it’s the thought of getting that gigantic turkey in the oven or the dread of hardcore family time that lasts several days.
Reader's Digest

Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale

As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
Cult of Mac

Grab a $100 Restaurant.com gift card as a last-minute gift at just $11 today

The gift of food is the perfect holiday present — everyone’s gotta eat, whether they’re dining in or out. This Restaurant.com gift card is perfect for anyone who waited until the last minute to buy gifts. It’s digital, and you’ll have it instantly — with zero delivery time.
simphome.com

12 Bedroom seating Ideas

A basic chair in the corner of the typical bedroom will serve the purpose just fine. Place chairs so they face the bed for a unified look, and finish the room with floor lamps and a plush area rug. Read on for some inspiring ideas for creating a comfortable seating space in your bedroom.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy