ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Lori Harvey Knows Exactly What She Wants And Doesn't Want When It Comes To Life And Relationships, And She's Not Going To Compromise

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCOmX_0jnrqV0900

Lori Harvey is a certified It girl, and that's been made clear time and time again by the presence she commands whenever she walks into a room and the headlines her name is constantly attached to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqjh3_0jnrqV0900
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

But according to Lori, a lot of those gossip headlines — which typically focus on who she's dating at the time — couldn't be further from the truth. In a new interview for Essence 's Black Love issue, Lori opened up about maintaining her privacy and why she decided to focus on herself.

Lori Harvey / instagram.com

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the internet has created narratives for me,” Lori told Essence . “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkN1i_0jnrqV0900
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Thanks to solid advice from her mother, Lori has been able to ignore most of the chatter and remain grounded, without letting outside opinions affect her internally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUXBF_0jnrqV0900
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Instead, the 25-year-old SKN by LH founder used that energy for self-love. While the gossip mills focused on who they thought she was dating, Lori revealed she's been engrossed with the relationship she has with herself.

Lori Harvey / instagram.com

“This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2iND_0jnrqV0900
Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

"What I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out — but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KD22k_0jnrqV0900
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

“That magnifies everything. It magnifies your mistakes. It magnifies the ups and downs of just navigating your life and figuring it out for yourself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFaeK_0jnrqV0900
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

Although she's experienced her share of obstacles, Lori is enjoying her journey of self-exploration and doesn't regret any decision she's made along the way — that includes letting go of things and people that no longer serve her .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDV0r_0jnrqV0900
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

"It’s not about being arrogant or about feeling like I’m too good, or too this or too that,” Lori clarified. “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alv8Y_0jnrqV0900
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Lori revealed her past dating history — which includes Michael B. Jordan and Future — taught her about the type of man she wants in her life. A family-oriented, supportive, God-fearing man who respects her are just a few of the characteristics she refuses to compromise on. And if she notices any red flags in those categories, she chucks up the deuce!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5aDI_0jnrqV0900
Christian Vierig / Getty Images

But for now, Lori is just "praying to better my life for myself —growing my businesses and brand, growing my relationship with God, growing into a stronger, better woman every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBbu1_0jnrqV0900
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

To learn more about Lori, be sure to check her out on the cover of Essence 's Black Love issue.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy