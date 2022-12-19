Uber drivers strike over not receiving city-approved pay raise

Uber drivers citywide went on strike today to demand the company give them the raises that were approved by the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission last month.

The drivers lined the streets in protest.

The protest was organized by the Independent Drivers Guild, which represents ride-share app drivers. The guild says Uber recently filed a lawsuit against the TLC over the pay raise.

A judge then granted a restraining order for that increase to stop. TLC officials say they are disappointed in the decision and plan to appeal.

Drivers say they rely on the money to support their families, pay bills and deal with the cost of inflation.

"We don't think that it's right, we think we deserve more -- we work many hours," says Uber driver Jose Taveras. "Some of the drivers work 14, 16 hours a day to actually bring bread to the table."

News 12 reached out to Uber for a comment but has not heard back. The Guild says a hearing is scheduled for next month at the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan.