ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Uber drivers strike over not receiving city-approved pay raise

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IvUp_0jnpfGTN00

Uber drivers citywide went on strike today to demand the company give them the raises that were approved by the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission last month.

The drivers lined the streets in protest.

The protest was organized by the Independent Drivers Guild, which represents ride-share app drivers. The guild says Uber recently filed a lawsuit against the TLC over the pay raise.

A judge then granted a restraining order for that increase to stop. TLC officials say they are disappointed in the decision and plan to appeal.

Drivers say they rely on the money to support their families, pay bills and deal with the cost of inflation.

"We don't think that it's right, we think we deserve more -- we work many hours," says Uber driver Jose Taveras. "Some of the drivers work 14, 16 hours a day to actually bring bread to the table."

News 12 reached out to Uber for a comment but has not heard back. The Guild says a hearing is scheduled for next month at the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy