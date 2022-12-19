Sylvester Stallone lists Hidden Hills compound for $22.5 million

Sylvester Stallone is chasing two blockbuster sales in one year. After selling his Beverly Park mansion to Adele for $58 million in February, the actor and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are asking $22.5 million for their Hamptons-style estate in Hidden Hills.

Sprawled across more than two acres, the cul-de-sac compound offers a world of its own with a main house and guesthouse surrounded by lush landscaping and a fruit orchard. To fit in with the neighborhood's equestrian theme, there's a four-stable barn and riding arena.

Built in 2015 but updated since, the two-story home opens through a gated driveway, landscaped walkway and ivy-covered entry. Inside, sky-lit spaces combine crisp white walls and dark wood accents.

The main house and guesthouse combine for nearly 10,500 square feet, with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and amenities such as a gym and movie theater. A vine-strewn loggia leads to the backyard, where winding steps descend to a private backyard with a swimming pool, spa and cabana.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.

An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spinoff “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .