I Live (and Ski) In One of the Coldest, Driest Places in America—These Are The Moisturizers I Use All Winter

As a Colorado resident, I live in one of the coldest and driest places in America. Our winters are long and replete with mercurial weather that includes snowstorms, intense winds, and sub-zero temps. And as if that wasn't enough to wreak havoc on a person's skin, the fact that the elevation here sits at 8,000 feet above sea level means that the sun beats down a little extra on the mountains... even in the middle of December.

As someone who lives an active lifestyle and spends a lot of time on those aforementioned mountains during ski season, I have to pay extra attention to the products I use to protect my face from the wind, cold, and UV damage. I have an arsenal of oils and balms to keep my skin hydrated and as dewy as possible, but none are as important to my routine (and my skin health) as my moisturizers.

Not only does my daily facial lotion need to act as a coat of armor between my skin and the winter weather (its primary job is to seal moisture under the skin while preventing the harsh conditions from ravaging my lipid barrier), but it also needs to defend against the sun and be easy to re-apply on the mountain.

I've put many a moisturizer to the test, and there are two I can't live without. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself, and remember: No matter how cold, dry, or wintery the weather feels, SPF is a 365-day skin-care must.

1. Kinfield Daily Dew SPF — $26.00

I’m sport-ready all year round, but the winters in particular challenge my skin’s ability to stay hydrated, dewy, and protected. That was, however, until I discovered Kinfield’s Daily Dew SPF, and it was love at first application. The formula is creamy and hydrating, and leaves your skin so glowy that it could rival a Kardashian’s highlighting routine. It’s made with sunflower extract, which board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, says “has been shown to improve the skin barrier”—something that’s extra beneficial to a face that’s regularly being exposed to cold, dry, windy air. This broad-spectrum SPF 35 is also water resistant and doesn’t streak or leave your face cakey (another W+G editor tested it out earlier and confirmed it stood up to even her sweatiest burpees). It’s ideal for use on the slopes and has even kept my skin protected on snowy, low-visibility ski days.

2. Antedotum Essential Daily Sunscreen — $58.00

I don’t leave my house without slathering on this zinc oxide-based SPF 30. It’s a game changer not only because of its coverage, but because of its stellar all-natural formula that I know are safe for me and for the planet. Plus, with ingredients like hydrolyzed pea protein (which strengthens the skin barrier), vitamin C (which protects against environmental damage), and Aspen bark (which softens the skin and, coincidentally, serves up some solid Colorado pride), this product is truly a sunscreen/skin-care hybrid. It’s hypoallergenic, goes on light, won’t clog your pores, and has the added bonus of being reef safe. It’s my go-to for a winter run, a day out in the sun, and a cross-country ski, and hasn’t steered me wrong yet.

For more intel on how to keep your skin hydrated and healthy when it's super-cold, check out the derm-approved tips in the video below.

