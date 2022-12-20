Chicago weather: Significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow by Christmas

The Chicago weather forecast this week shows a significant winter storm that has the potential to dump upwards of a foot of snow before Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued afor the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The latest forecast shows the storm could begin Thursday afternoon as a wintry mix or even some rain before changing over to a steady snow Thursday night, then continuing through Friday.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said that while it's too early to talk specific snow fall amounts, early projections show the storm has the potential to bring upwards of 6 to 14 inches of snow by the weekend.

"The worst [of the storm] will get going Thursday evening and stick around all day Friday," Mowry said. "And even Friday night into Saturday morning we'll have some rough conditions out there."

When exactly the rain will change over to snow will vary across the region and will have an impact on snow totals, Mowry said.

High winds in excess of 55 mph are expected while the heaviest snow is falling, Mowry said, adding that he expects the Winter Storm Watch will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or Blizzard Warning later in the week.

"The concern will be not only the snow that's coming down, but the blowing snow, which will reduce visibility," Mowry said. "And because the winds will be this strong, there is the threat of power outages Thursday night through the day on Friday."

Mowry said the heavy snow and high winds will combine to create major travel impacts, with "extremely difficult to impossible travel from Thursday night through the day on Friday."

Temps will also crash from the teens on Friday to single-digits over the weekend, with the high winds creating dangerously cold conditions. Friday will starts with wind chills as low as -20 and -30, and will stay well below zero through the day, Mowry said.

Travelers scramble to reschedule flights ahead of winter storm

With a winter storm bearing down on Chicago right before Christmas, many travelers are scrambling to ensure they don't get stuck or stranded for the holiday.

Some travelers landing in Chicago Monday were happy to make it home before the storm; others just visiting said they wasted no time rebooking their flights.

Kelly Derr was originally supposed to fly back home to Tennessee Thursday afternoon, but instead she rebooked her return flight from her work trip before she even got off the plane.

"I don't want to be stranded here in Chicago when I've got six people coming into my house for the holidays," she said.

Airlines and transit agencies are already warning people traveling by air, rail or road to be ready for the arrival of treacherous winter conditions.

Cheryl Harris was in Miami celebrating her 60th birthday; now she's focused on make sure her holiday guests make it on time.

"As soon as I get home I will let everybody know maybe they need to rebook a later flight, earlier flight," Harris said.

Former CTA train operator Ola Agyei shared her biggest piece of travel advice ahead of the storm.

"I'm gonna tell them to stay home, don't come you unless you have to," she said.

Most airlines currently have weather waiers in place, which means you can change your flights for free if you have flexible travel plans.