ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDup6_0jnohKdi00

A suspected serial burglar was caught Monday while attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home, police said.

Officers had been tracking the real-life Grinch amid a string of recent robberies and saw her bust into “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” star’s townhouse around 2:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

Inside, they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her, police said. Police have not publicly identified her by name.

De Niro, who had been upstairs, came down to the living room as the woman was being arrested.

A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said he wouldn't be making statements about the attempted robbery.

The incident happened at a townhouse on East 65th Street in Manhattan. The basement door that the woman used to enter the townhome had signs of forced entry, police said.

De Niro’s spokesperson said it was a temporary rental home being used by the actor.

Comments / 35

Denise Shaw
3d ago

No she didn't! The Nerve of her Stealing from him!🤬 Well she is going to have Christmas dinner in JAIL,🎁 Now You can Open Up your New Toothbrush Instead...No Santa Cookies for You....

Reply(2)
22
Sis
3d ago

She lucky Robert De Niro didn't have Joe Pesci over, he would've had him to shoot her just like a scene from the movie Good Fellas! LOL🤣

Reply
3
Zorian
3d ago

And he was at HOME!! She's lucky he didn't walk up on her like Travis Bickle and say, "You stealin' from me?!? You stealin' from ME?!?!"

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Woman Allegedly Breaks Into Robert DeNiro's NYC Home, Tries to Steal Christmas Gifts from Under His Tree

The actor was home at the time of the 2:45 a.m. alleged burglary attempt A woman allegedly broke into Robert DeNiro's Upper East Side, New York City, townhome and began trying to steal multiple presents from under his Christmas tree in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, multiple outlets report. Shanice Aviles, 30, was subsequently arrested on burglary charges, according to ABC 7. Aviles allegedly has 26 prior arrests for burglaries and petit larcenies, the outlet reports. Officers allegedly spotted Aviles slipping into the E. 65th Street townhome...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots

Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Betty White’s former LA home demolished

Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more.  Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
extratv

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
New York Post

Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says

The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release

A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

I’m 92 and crashed my ex’s funeral — I slayed but his family was mad

She got her revenge — but it was a grave mistake. A 92-year-old has gone viral after sharing the saga of how she savagely showed up at her ex’s funeral — and upset his family in the process. Lillian Droniak, a TikTok sensation with 6 million followers who adore her sassy videos and cute dances, frequently shares insight about being a single nonagenarian — often at the expense of her exes. But rather than bury her grievances about one such ex, named Bruce, she put her feelings to rest about her former paramour. In a grave-ly humorous TikTok, Droniak is initially seen holding her...
New York Post

Video shows moment slingshot ride malfunctions at London amusement park, trapping two teens

Terrifying footage has captured the moment a slingshot ride malfunctioned at a London amusement park just seconds after launching — leaving two screaming teenage boys suspended in the air. The horrific ordeal unfolded at the Winter Wonderland attraction in Hyde Park on Wednesday night when one of the bungee-style cords supporting the ride’s steel cage appeared to snap in mid-air. Footage from the scene showed the cage suddenly crashing into a mast and dangling on its side as shocked witnesses looked on. “We watched it for a while and then as we turned around there was a massive bang and it was...
Deadline

Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81

Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Five Children Disappeared On Christmas Eve And Were Never Heard From Again

The story reads like something out of a nightmare. A family of 12 asleep in their beds on Christmas Eve in 1945 wake up to find their home ablaze and phone lines cut. In the span of around 45-minutes the Sodder family farmhouse had burned to the ground and only half of the family were standing outside in the cold West Virginia countryside.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
ABC News

ABC News

951K+
Followers
200K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy