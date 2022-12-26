Performance Series Season Tickets

What is a great holiday gift that keeps giving throughout the year? DNACA Season Tickets for their 2022-23 Performance Series! This season includes artists presenting neo-soul/R&B music and dance, contemporary folk, Celtic music, a Grammy®-winning artist sharing a legendary musician’s catalog, and an eclectic musical adventure with an electric cello! Season tickets also give you benefits such as first seating choice, transferrable tickets, and more. Perfect for friends, office gifts, and family stocking stuffers. Details and tickets available at dnaca.eventbrite.com, and are also available at Del Norte Office Supply.

"Something in the Air" Art Exhibit by John Barker

DNACA’s Art in Public Places program presents a photography exhibit by local artist John Barker, entitled "Something in the Air." This exhibit features photography with every subject in the air, or aviation oriented. The exhibit is on display through January 12, 2023, at the 2nd floor mezzanine of the CEC Airport, 1650 Dale Rupert Rd, Crescent City. The exhibit can be viewed during the airport terminal’s hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.

Brian Scott Gallery

The Brian Scott Gallery is presenting their yearly 'Winter Wonderland' show, featuring all 32 of their Gallery artists, displaying pastels, oils, watercolors, sculptures, jewelry, fabric art, and whimsical wood carvings.

The Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Please call 541-412-8687 for further information.

Fog and Fine Art Gallery

Located in Wright’s Custom Framing and Art Supply, 810 Chetco Ave. Brookings, the Gallery features 36 local artists in a variety of mediums and a classroom to inspire new and seasoned artists with workshops. Stop by and enjoy all that’s new in the Gallery, open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on class offerings, painting demonstrations, and artists call 541-469-7900 or visit them on Facebook @WrightsCustomFraming.

Manley Art Center and Gallery

Manley Art Center at 433 Oak Street in Brookings, presents their featured December exhibit on display through December 31st. The exhibit features art work made by their Children's Art Program (CAP) students. The Gallery is also displaying a variety of art created by Pelican Bay Arts Association members. Regular Gallery Hours are Tuesday - Saturday 11 - 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-469-1807 or visit www.manleyartcenter.com.

For community arts calendar listings, please visit www.dnaca.net. For inclusion in Arts Scene listings, items should be sent to the Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) at office@dnaca.net by Friday of each week.