Saint Helens, OR

Business Profile: Still going strong at Grocery Outlet more than a year in

By Will Lohre Country Media, Inc.
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

It's been over a year since Ricky and Kate Linares opened their St. Helens Grocery Outlet in August 2021, and they are proud to report that the business has been going strong.

"Everything's going amazing," Kate Linares said. "And I feel like the community has really taken to us and we've really taken to them."

"We feel like we've hit the sweet spot where we live, too, because we live here in St. Helens in town, and our neighborhood is great," Ricky Linares added. "Just the community in general, kind of like to Kate's point, it's been really cool, and we see so many regulars every day, too, so that's been a really nice highlight."

Grocery Outlet is a larger corporate chain; however, their franchises are locally owned and operated, and the Grocery Outlet in St. Helens is the Linares family business. The 12,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet employs 20 workers and offers a variety of items and brands at affordable rates.

Ricky Linares has a retail and grocery background, and he and Kate underwent extensive training from Grocery Outlet to prepare to run the business. However, the first year has offered its fair share of challenges, especially as the pandemic persists.

"It was difficult, honestly, to put it mildly, because not only is this our first business ever, so it's hard to see what things are going to be like and just adjust and learn. Other than just training, you're actually doing it. But to do it in crazy times is really difficult as well." Ricky Linares said. "You would see people's attitudes shift almost from day to day between one thing or another and definitely extremes and whatnot, but at the end of the day, we were there still open for folks."

The Linares moved to Oregon in 2018 and received their grocery store ownership training in Klamath Falls. They moved to St. Helens with their two kids just before opening their store in 2021. Their kids, Stella and Ricky Jr., are enrolled in Columbia County Christian School and adjusting well after being homeschooled by Kate Linares.

While they see themselves as providing a necessity to the community through their store, they also give back to the local community whenever possible.

"You really get to see how you touch people's lives; we still donate to the food bank, to the senior center, you know, several times a week, if anything." Ricky Linares said.

"We're definitely part of the community, and we try and look out for everyone that we can," Kate Linares added.

Within the store, Ricky often handles the hands-on duties of running the store, doing orders, training the staff, and maintaining quality standards on the floor. Kate manages more behind-the-scenes work with marketing, financials, and community connections.

"So, most days, if you didn't know who I was, you would think I was just another employee, and in my mind, I really am," Ricky Linares said.

Maintaining the store is a team effort, and the Linares count the employees as extended family. That goes beyond the workplace; this year, the Linares hosted the store's holiday party at their own house.

"We're definitely a team, all of us. It's not just Ricky and I, and we have a team. No, we're all part of the same team working toward the same goal," Kate Linares said.

In the future, the Linares are focusing on making their processes more efficient and continuing to embed themselves in their new home.

"We don't really have any particular goals set. We kind of just want to keep on engraining ourselves in the community and keep on growing as a company, a store, and as people, really!" Kate Linares said.

You can find Grocery Outlet in St. Helens at 205 Brayden St.

For more information, the St. Helens Grocery Outlet may be reached by calling 503-410-5533.

Comments / 1

 

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
