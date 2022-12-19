Mayor Adams kicks off study to reimagine Cross Bronx Expressway

Mayor Eric Adams announced the city is launching a $2 million study to help ease congestion on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The goal of this project is to rework ongoing issues that the busy road has created for people in the Bronx and the surrounding neighborhoods.

With the support of the Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and other elected officials, the mayor spoke about undoing what he calls "discriminatory infrastructure" through a $2 million received from the federal Department of Transportation.

Adams said construction of the Cross Bronx Expressway in the late '40s tore communities of color apart, created economic division within our communities, and that it has been the source of a public health crisis residents have lived with for decades.

"Today we're beginning the process of reimagining the Cross Bronx corridor," said Adams. "It's about envisioning an equitable, prosperous, healthy and safe Bronx for generations to come," he said.

The study's first round of community meetings is scheduled to take place in February.