Florida State

Comments / 86

Marilyn Green
7d ago

So...he lied. Not surprising. Just part of the MAGA MO. Wonder how many more lies will come out re that crowd.

Reply(19)
34
Rob B
7d ago

he is a republican. none of this matters. nothing will come of it. life goes on. these people make me sick 😫 🤒

Reply(5)
19
Bioman slick
7d ago

the only policies that the repubs have are massive tax cuts for the rich and massive deregulation of business so that they can abuse their workers and pollute the environment into oblivion!

Reply
9
