Johns Creek, GA

Man accused in Johns Creek double shooting found dead

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSNyg_0jniVBlR00

A double shooting suspect at the center of a manhunt was found dead Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johns Creek police said.

Abdul Batin Azzam Rashid, 46, was considered armed and dangerous after he was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend early Monday morning. He was found dead at about 12:30 p.m. the following day along Kendall Court in a residential area of Sandy Springs, according to police.

On Monday, Johns Creek officers were called to a home on Plantation Bridge Drive at about 3 a.m. and found the two victims wounded. A woman identified Rashid as the shooter and told the officers she was previously in a relationship with him, a police spokesperson said.

It was her son who ran to a neighbor’s home for help after hearing gunshots, the spokesperson said.

Both victims were being treated for their injuries Monday at a hospital and were said to be stable.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Comments / 4

 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

