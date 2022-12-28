College football bowl schedule, game tracker: Conference win-loss records

College football bowl season is here with more than 40 games set for across the country to round out the year and lead into the playoff and national championship.

With everyone now moving out of their respective conference schedules to end the season, that allows us an opportunity to see schools going against opponents from other leagues and helps give us a direct on-the-field look to judge which conferences are having a stronger season than others.

Here's your look at how each conference has fared so far this bowl season.

AAC: 3-3 (.500)

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati loses to Louisville, 24-7

New Mexico Bowl: SMU loses to BYU, 24-23

Independence Bowl: Houston defeats Louisiana, 23-16

First Responder Bowl: Memphis defeats Utah State, 38-10

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina defeats Coastal Carolina, 53-29

Military Bowl: UCF loses to Duke, 30-13

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

ACC: 4-2 (.667)

Fenway Bowl: Louisville defeats Cincinnati, 24-7

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest defeats Missouri, 27-17

Military Bowl: Duke defeats UCF, 30-13

Holiday Bowl: North Carolina loses to Oregon, 28-27

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse loses to Minnesota, 28-20

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State defeats Oklahoma, 35-32

Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Big 12: 1-4 (.200)

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor loses to Air Force, 30-15

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State loses to Wisconsin, 24-17

Liberty Bowl: Kansas loses to Arkansas, 55-53

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech defeats Ole Miss, 42-25

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma loses to Florida State, 35-32

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Big Ten: 2-0 (1.000)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin defeats Oklahoma State, 24-17

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota defeats Syracuse, 28-20

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ABC

College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN

College Football Playoff Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Conference USA: 3-3 (.500)

Bahamas Bowl: UAB defeats Miami (OH), 24-20

Cure Bowl: UTSA loses to Troy, 18-12

LendingTree Bowl: Rice loses to Southern Miss, 38-24

Frisco Bowl: North Texas loses to Boise State, 35-32

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky defeats South Alabama, 44-23

Hawaii Bowl: MTSU defeats San Diego State, 25-23

Independents: 2-2 (.500)

New Mexico Bowl: BYU defeats SMU, 24-23

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn loses to Marshall, 28-14

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty loses to Toledo, 21-19

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State defeats Bowling Green, 24-19

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

MAC: 3-2 (.600)

Bahamas Bowl: Miami loses to UAB, 24-20

Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan defeats San Jose State, 41-27

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo defeats Liberty, 21-19

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green loses to New Mexico State, 24-19

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo defeats Georgia Southern, 23-21

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Mountain West: 3-3 (.500)

L.A. Bowl: Fresno State defeats Washington State, 29-6

Frisco Bowl: Boise State defeats North Texas, 35-32

Potato Bowl: San Jose State loses to Eastern Michigan, 41-27

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force defeats Baylor, 30-15

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State loses to MTSU, 25-23

First Responder Bowl: Utah State loses to Memphis, 38-10

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Pac-12: 2-1 (.667)

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State defeats Florida, 30-3

L.A. Bowl: Washington State loses to Fresno State, 29-6

Holiday Bowl: Oregon defeats North Carolina, 28-27

Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

SEC: 1-3 (.250)

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida loses to Oregon State, 30-3

Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri loses to Wake Forest, 27-17

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas defeats Kansas, 55-53

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss loses to Texas Tech, 42-25

Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ABC

College Football Playoff Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ABC

Sun Belt: 3-4 (.428)

Cure Bowl: Troy defeats UTSA, 18-12

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss defeats Rice, 38-24

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall defeats UConn, 28-14

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama loses to Western Kentucky, 44-23

Independence Bowl: Louisiana loses to Houston, 23-16

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern loses to Buffalo, 23-21

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina loses to East Carolina, 53-29

