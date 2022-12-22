ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

ABCNY
ABCNY
 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47G7zD_0jne5iwh00

More people are getting sick, and more hospitals are reaching capacity.

More families are having to make difficult choices about holiday gatherings.

It's not 2020 and the days before the covid vaccination, nor 2021 and the pre-Christmas omicron surge.

WATCH | Dr. Edward Liu answers your health questions

This year we are amid what is being called a "tripledemic" as cases of COVID, the flu, and RSV are on the rise in our area and across the country.

During the week, we will get your questions answered on Eyewitness News from a range of medical experts. If you have a question, please fill out the form below.

In the player above, watch our Eyewitness News special, Healthy for the Holidays, as we look at why these viruses are spreading so quickly and what symptoms to know.

We dig deeper into the nationwide medicine shortage and what parents should do if they find empty store shelves.

ALSO WATCH | Dr. Sophia Jan answers your questions about the tripledemic

We speak to doctors about the best ways to protect yourself and your family over the holidays.

ALSO WATCH | Dr. Sara Siddiqui answers your health questions regarding the tripledemic and celebrating the holidays

This is important information to keep you safe and healthy.

Individual reports from the special can be viewed below:

Cases of COVID, the flu, and RSV are on the rise. Kemberly Richardson reports on the tripledemic.

oni Yates discusses tips to stay healthy if attending a holiday gathering.

Dan Krauth reports on how hospitals are handling the tripledemic

Dr. Jen discusses symptoms to know when it comes to COVID, the flu, and RSV

Stacey Sager reports on the medicine shortages on store shelves.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Surges in flu, RSV and Covid threaten the holidays

Hospitals could see a rush of holiday patientsPhoto byPixabay. Dr. Preeti Malani of the University of Michigan speaks to NPR about the surge of seasonal respiratory viruses, COVID and flu during the holidays.
NBC News

U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
The Independent

Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
CNN

The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
TODAY.com

Hospitals get creative in handling flood of RSV, flu, COVID

Across the U.S., many medications are running low amid a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. Now some hospitals are having to get creative to deal with shortages. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2022.
Mount Shasta Herald

Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.

Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

Viral flu surge is turning US’ ‘tripledemic’ fears into a reality

Medical experts are warning that an already bad flu season could get a lot worse as people gather for the holidays. Flu cases are flooding hospitals as pleas mount for action to help parents and pediatricians, still waging battle with RSV. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
US News and World Report

Rising Flu Cases Drive up U.S. Hospitalizations, CDC Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
WASHINGTON STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Flu and COVID-19 Push Hospitalizations Higher as RSV Cases Rise

Hospitalizations due to the flu are at the highest they’ve been in a decade, according to a telebriefing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday. With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the upswing as well, health authorities are concerned that hospitals may be overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.
KIMT

What to know about the triple threat of influenza, Covid and RSV

The United States is facing a triple threat, with a confluence of viral infections due to respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and Covid-19. Many children's hospitals are overwhelmed after surges of RSV, while the level of influenza is the highest it has been at this point in the year for more than a decade. And after a lull in cases, new coronavirus infections are on the rise across the country as well.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy