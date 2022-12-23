Read full article on original website
"Mario Party" was just one of the many fun and exciting new franchises that Nintendo debuted on the N64. Brimming with dozens of mini-games for players to learn and master, the game launched a full-on series that's still going on today with its 25th entry. This is with good reason, as the game is, true to its name, an exceptionally entertaining party game that even non-gamers can learn to play with relative ease.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ban List Update: A Slap on the Wrist for the Meta
Today, Konami has announced that they are updating the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited List with brand new hits to the top decks to make sure that they don’t go out of control. Aside from this, they have also released some old cards from the forbidden and limited list having proven that their decks are no longer a threat and will not disrupt the game’s balance. Furthermore, they have also stated that this brand Forbidden and Limited list will start being used on January 10 2023. This is to give time for players to adjust their deck to the list should it be affected. With that being said, let’s get into the updates on the Forbidden and Limited list.
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
Over the last two decades or so, Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise has inspired a number of imitators. Games like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Multiversus, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have all taken inspiration from the Smash formula, pitting their respective company's characters against one another. While DC characters appear in Multiversus, it seems Marvel very nearly had its own take on Smash Bros., in the form of a Super Hero Squad game planned for the Nintendo DS! As revealed by developer Luke Muscat, THQ wanted the team at Halfbrick to mimic the formula using characters like Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man.
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad.
Speedrunning has become one of the most tried and true traditions in the world of gaming. While many gamers are happy to just play or replay their favorite games at their leisure, a dedicated few have turned their hobby into a competition, one that exploits gaming bugs, overpowered attack combinations, and sometimes outright cheating — all in the name of getting the lowest time possible in terms of beating a game.
My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached the end of its first arc, as the All-Out War between heroes and villains came to a bloody end. However, as the preview for the My Hero Academia Season 6's second half clearly shows, the "victory" the heroes achieved in the battle may not be as complete as they would've hoped. Many heroes are shown to be either dead, maimed, or discouraged, while the Japanese citizenry looks to be teetering on the verge of losing faith in the entire pro-hero system.
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nintendo is one of the oldest and most respected companies in the gaming market and has made many consoles that generations of gamers have enjoyed. The Nintendo Entertainment System saw the birth of some of the most important franchises in gaming, and the Nintendo Switch is within reach of becoming the highest-selling console of all time.
