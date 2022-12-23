Today, Konami has announced that they are updating the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited List with brand new hits to the top decks to make sure that they don’t go out of control. Aside from this, they have also released some old cards from the forbidden and limited list having proven that their decks are no longer a threat and will not disrupt the game’s balance. Furthermore, they have also stated that this brand Forbidden and Limited list will start being used on January 10 2023. This is to give time for players to adjust their deck to the list should it be affected. With that being said, let’s get into the updates on the Forbidden and Limited list.

7 HOURS AGO