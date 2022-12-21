ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Winter storm bringing major travel impacts across the Region

By Jacob Dickey, Meteorologist
 6 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Travelers in Central Illinois and across the region can expect to face an impactful winter storm later this week. This will bring headaches to those traveling before Christmas.

A large storm system approaches the Midwest and Great Lakes starting Wednesday with impacts lasting into the weekend.

Those with flights should plan ahead and be aware of changes with airlines.

Those planning on driving may want to adjust plans accordingly given the impactful weather coming.

Flash Freeze is forecast for Central Illinois Thursday from 8a-3p.

Impacts will not be limited to just snow, but will be worsened by the extreme cold and strong winds coming our way. It will only take a few inches of snow to cause problems. Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow through the weekend, and Thursday’s mild start will allow for a “Flash Freeze”, where a sudden and drastic drop in temperatures causes pavement moisture to freeze under the incoming snow.

A look at local timing for the upcoming winter weather. Remember, when traveling across the region the timing of impacts will be different.
Click here to access the latest WCIA 3 Weather Forecast.

Use the videos below to evaluate the forecast for travel impacts locally, regionally and across the country.

Remember, download the WCIA 3 Weather App on Android and Apple devices to take the forecast with you wherever you go.

Local Travel Impacts Forecast:

Regional Travel Impacts Forecast:

National Travel Impacts Forecast:

Comments

Rick McGee
8d ago

I can't imagine the size and number of roadway potholes this sudden drop in temperatures will create. Weird scenario... something like Day After Tomorrow in miniature.

checkmate
6d ago

Be safe , get your groceries, water, lanterns, lots blankets, and batteries for flashlights , radios etc. BE SAFE

WCIA

WCIA

